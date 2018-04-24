Azpen Innovation Adds DockAll Slim D101 Qi Wireless Charger to Universal DockAll Wireless Docking and Charging Stations Line; Introduces More Color Choices to Fast Charger Model D108

"We're excited about these announcements," said Jim Hu, Azpen president. "The D101 is an excellent, cost-effective way to keep smartphones charged, close at hand, and ready for use. Its built-in speaker and Bluetooth capability are great features to enhance music and video streaming experiences. The additional colors for the D108 were specially chosen for their aesthetic value and contemporary feel, making it perfect for virtually any setting."

DockAll Slim Qi Wireless Charger D101

The new universal DockAll Slim Qi Wireless Charger D101 is compatible with a variety of smartphones up to 7" inches tall, allowing users to keep their new wireless charging devices powered and ready for use. It features built-in Qi wireless charging with a powerful 10-watt coil and a MicroSD slot for cards up to 64GB. It can wirelessly charge an assortment of smartphones, including the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and a variety of Samsung models. It charges a single device at a time.

Other features include 4.0 Bluetooth Hi-Fi speaker; audio support for MP3, WWA, and WAV; ambient LED light for Qi Wireless charging status; side panel music controls; and rubberized finish with slip-resistant pads. It charges at a comfortable upright viewing angle for convenient dock-and-watch capability.

DockAll Qi Wireless Fast Charger D108

The universal DockAll Qi Wireless Fast Charger D108 is designed specifically for applications where a quick charge is desired. It can charge multiple devices at the same time via wireless or through a wired connection and is capable of docking numerous sizes of smartphones and tablets up to 13 inches.

Its 10 watts of Tri-Coil technology provide quick charging capability. With Qi wireless fast charging technology, the D108 can wirelessly charge certain smartphones while parked on the docking station. For devices that are not Qi wireless capable, the docking station has two full-size USB ports on the back for charging additional devices.

It comes with a dual-channel 4.0 Bluetooth Hi-Fi speaker system; an up to 64GB MicroSD card slot; built-in microphone; two built-in speakers; capacitive-touch, front-panel controls; and upright charging for convenient dock-and-watch capability.

Availability and Pricing

The Azpen D101 universal DockAll Qi Wireless Charger will be available at a number of retailers, both in-store and online in May with an MSRP of $79.99. The Azpen D108 universal DockAll Qi Wireless Fast Charger will be available at many retailers including HSN, Sam's Club, US Cellular and more with an MSRP of $149.99.

About Azpen Innovation

Formed in 2010, Azpen Innovation is a global provider of Tablet, Wireless Charging Systems, Smart Home Devices, and "Internet of Things" related products. Azpen's company owned manufacturing facility is highly automated with dedicated R&D teams, state-of-the-art equipment, advanced software development and ID design, and an experienced management team. The company is headquartered in Plano, TX and has offices throughout the country. For more information, visit: www.azpenpc.com.

