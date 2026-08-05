Azra AI and Blackford Announce Strategic Partnership to Close the Gap Between Imaging AI and Enterprise Care Coordination

Partnership bridges the gap between AI-detected findings and patient navigation, enabling health systems to act on incidental findings at scale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azra AI, the enterprise platform powering oncology navigation and incidental finding management across hundreds of U.S. hospitals, and Blackford, the pioneering enterprise AI platform and solutions provider for medical imaging, today announced a strategic partnership to advance the detection-to-treatment pathway for patients with complex and time-sensitive diagnoses.

The partnership connects Blackford's enterprise AI platform, which integrates and deploys clinically validated AI capabilities across radiology workflows at scale, with Azra AI's care coordination and navigation capabilities, enabling health systems to ensure that identified patients are promptly reached, navigated, and managed through the appropriate care pathway.

Closing the Loop Between Detection and Action

Health systems face a persistent challenge: imaging AI can surface critical findings, but without a coordinated follow-up infrastructure, those findings risk falling through the cracks. Together, Azra AI and Blackford address both sides of this equation, combining Blackford's portfolio of 130+ AI imaging applications with Azra AI's proven ability to identify, connect, and manage patients across the care continuum.

"A finding that is detected but not followed up on is not a win for the patient. Our mission at Azra AI is to ensure every identified patient gets connected to the right care, at the right time. Partnering with Blackford means we can pursue that mission earlier in the patient journey, from the moment a finding appears on an image to the moment that patient walks through the door for treatment."

— John Marshall, CEO, Azra AI

"Our platform gives health systems the AI capabilities they need across the imaging workflow. Partnering with Azra AI means those capabilities don't stop at detection, they carry through into how patients get seen and treated."

— James Holroyd, Managing Director, Blackford

About Azra AI

Azra AI is a healthcare enterprise platform that operationalizes underutilized data to orchestrate and optimize care delivery, guiding patients from detection to treatment and increasing retention and improving outcomes with return-on-care made visible through real-time reporting. Deployed across hundreds of U.S. hospitals and health systems, Azra AI's platform supports oncology navigation, incidental finding management, and enterprise care coordination. Learn more at azra-ai.com.

About Blackford

Blackford is a pioneering enterprise AI platform and solutions provider with over a decade of experience working with leading hospitals, radiology groups, imaging centers, and technology providers. Blackford's platform provides access to 130+ AI applications across 8 clinical and operational service lines, seamlessly integrated into existing imaging workflows. Learn more at blackfordanalysis.com.

Media Contacts

Azra AI

Kaci Hollingsworth

[email protected]

Blackford

Victoria Hopkins

[email protected]

SOURCE Azra AI