Azra AI Appoints Oncology Leader Jessica Turgon to Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azra AI, the healthcare enterprise platform transforming cancer care coordination and clinical pathway orchestration through advanced AI and automation, today announced the appointment of Jessica Turgon to its Board of Directors.

Turgon is a nationally recognized oncology strategist and healthcare executive with decades of experience advising leading health systems, cancer centers, and healthcare organizations on oncology growth, operational transformation, and care delivery innovation. She has previously worked roles as Global Service Line Head for Oncology a Siemens Healthineers and spent 20 years at ECG Management Consultants, where she led oncology consulting initiatives for health systems across the country.

Her appointment comes as health systems increasingly seek scalable AI-driven solutions to improve cancer screening, care coordination, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes amid growing clinical and workforce pressures.

"Jessica brings an extraordinary combination of oncology expertise, health system strategy, and operational insight at a pivotal moment for healthcare," said John Marshall, CEO of Azra AI. "She has spent her career helping health systems navigate complexity and build stronger oncology programs that improve patient care. As Azra continues scaling AI adoption across oncology operations, Jessica's perspective and leadership will be invaluable in helping us accelerate our mission and expand our impact."

Throughout her career, Turgon has advised healthcare organizations on cancer service line strategy, patient access, care delivery optimization, physician alignment, and enterprise transformation initiatives. She is widely recognized for her deep understanding of the operational and clinical challenges facing oncology programs and for helping organizations modernize care models to better serve patients.

At Siemens Healthineers, Turgon lead global oncology strategy efforts focused on advancing integrated cancer care and improving outcomes through innovation and technology-enabled transformation. During her tenure at ECG, she became known for her work helping hospitals and health systems strengthen oncology operations while maintaining a strong focus on the patient experience.

"Azra AI is addressing one of the most important challenges in healthcare today: helping health systems turn fragmented data into coordinated, actionable care in a single end-to-end platform." said Turgon. "The company's ability to operationalize AI in a way that directly supports oncology teams, accelerates patient identification and treatment, and improves continuity of care is incredibly compelling. I'm excited to join the Board and support Azra's continued growth and mission."

Azra AI's enterprise platform operationalizes underutilized healthcare data to optimize and orchestrate care and clinical trial pathways — ensuring patients receive immediate, coordinated care within their health system, increasing patient retention and outcomes, and making patient care visible through actionable real-time reporting.

By combining advanced agentic AI, multimodal data integration, and workflow automation, Azra transforms fragmented clinical data into actionable intelligence — powering solutions across lung and breast cancer screening, incidental findings, multidisciplinary meetings, enterprise patient management and care coordination, research and clinical trial matching, ED discharge workflows, and advanced reporting and analytics.

The platform's ability to unify these capabilities within a single ecosystem enables health systems to identify patients earlier, coordinate care longitudinally, and eliminate gaps across the continuum. Deployed across hundreds of leading health systems, Azra AI helps reduce time to treatment while driving measurable improvements in patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and ROI at scale.

About Azra AI

Azra AI is a healthcare enterprise platform that operationalizes underutilized data to optimize and orchestrate care and clinical trial pathways — ensuring patients receive immediate, coordinated care within their health system, increasing patient retention and outcomes, and making patient care visible through actionable real-time reporting.

By combining advanced agentic AI, multimodal data integration, and workflow automation, Azra transforms fragmented clinical data into actionable intelligence—powering solutions across lung and breast cancer screening, all incidental findings, multi-disciplinary meetings, enterprise patient management / care coordination, research / clinical trial matching, ED discharge, and robust reporting and analytics.

Azra's ability to unify these capabilities within a single platform enables health systems to identify patients earlier, coordinate care longitudinally, and eliminate gaps across the continuum. Deployed across hundreds of leading health systems, Azra's platform reduces time to treatment, which delivers measurable improvements in patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and ROI at scale.

Learn more at www.azra-ai.com.

Media Contact:

John Marshall

[email protected]

SOURCE Azra AI