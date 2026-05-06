AZRA AI Unveils Agentic AI Clinical Research Platform Built on Azra AI's Real-Time Care Orchestration Engine

New Research Platform Bridging the Gap Between Health Systems and Pharmaceutical Companies via a Unified Patient Intelligence Layer and Integrated Product Suite.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azra AI, a leader in enterprise-wide clinical intelligence and care orchestration who is installed at hundreds of health systems, several in the top 10, today announced the launch of its Agentic AI Clinical Research Platform. Built on the foundation of Azra AI's industry-leading care orchestration infrastructure, the platform introduces a Unified Patient Intelligence Layer that harmonizes fragmented EHR data to power the entire clinical trial lifecycle.

The platform has secured multiple customers and a strategic partner, demonstrating early market validation and demand for a more connected, real-time approach to clinical research.

The Foundation: Real-Time Care Orchestration

The platform leverages Azra AI's proven ability to ingest pathology and radiology reports the moment they enter the Electronic Health Record (EHR). By applying real-time AI models to detect and characterize complex diseases such as Oncology, Cardiology, and Neurology, the entire platform operates in real time. By processing these reports at the point of generation, the system identifies trial-eligible patients seven days earlier than traditional systems.

This immediate data ingestion feeds the Unified Patient Intelligence Layer, a single source of truth that powers the following breakthrough capabilities:

Accelerated Feasibility via Conversational UI: The platform introduces a Conversational User Interface (CUI) that allows researchers to interact with the Intelligence Layer using natural language. Teams can load complex clinical protocols and determine site viability in seconds rather than weeks, eliminating the technical bottlenecks of manual database querying. Agentic Pre-Screening and Enrollment Beyond simple keyword searches, Autonomous AI agents work 24/7 to scan the Intelligence Layer. These agents' reason across structured data and unstructured clinical notes to automate pre-screening and identify trial matches ensuring eligible patients are captured for the right study at the point of care. Proactive Trajectory Tracking & Progression Risk The platform does not just see a patient as they are today; it uses the Intelligence Layer to monitor progression risk and track disease trajectories. By predicting future clinical milestones, the AI flags eligible trials for patients in advance, allowing sites to proactively plan enrollment before a patient's treatment window narrows. The Azra Clinical Research Network: Connecting Care to Innovation Health systems can now opt-in to the Azra Clinical Research Network, directly connecting them to a pipeline of pharmaceutical studies tailored to their specific patient populations. This ecosystem allows hospitals to transform into active research hubs, offering patients local access to cutting-edge therapies while providing pharmaceutical companies with a high-fidelity, "ready-to-enroll" site network. Network-Wide Automated Reporting and ROI: To provide stakeholders with complete oversight, the platform features Automated Portfolio Reporting that tracks the enrollment funnel across the entire health network. From the moment of initial pre-screening through to final enrollment, the system generates real-time analytics for the entire trial portfolio, allowing research leadership and pharmaceutical partners to measure precise ROI and pinpoint bottlenecks at a glance. Full Traceability and Transparency To ensure clinical-grade rigor, the platform offers full traceability to the source of every patient match. Researchers can click through any AI-driven insight to view the original, de-identified EMR data, ensuring total transparency for audit, verification, and data integrity throughout the enrollment process.

"Our Enterprise Care Coordination Platform is already deployed across hundreds of U.S. health systems, including several in the top 10, providing us with the unique infrastructure to finally bridge the gap between daily clinical care and specialized research," said John Marshall, CEO of Azra AI. "By integrating clinical research directly into the care coordination workflow, we are replacing manual, high-effort tasks with intelligent automation. This ensures a more coordinated care experience for the patient while significantly reducing the administrative burden on health system staff."

As clinical trials—particularly in oncology—become increasingly complex and biomarker-driven, the industry is struggling to keep pace with data density. Critical eligibility markers are often buried deep within unstructured clinical notes and pathology reports, delaying life-saving clinical trial opportunities by a week or more.

"By overlaying agentic AI onto the real-time ingestion of the entire EMR, we've built the industry's first living research infrastructure," said Jason Baumgartner, Chief Clinical Trials and Life Sciences Officer. "Whether it's a pathology report or a physician's note, Azra AI standardizes and characterizes the data the moment it hits the EMR. This creates a dynamic Patient Intelligence Layer that scales feasibility and enrollment across entire networks, outperforming traditional platforms by a matter of days and weeks."

About Azra AI

Azra AI is a healthcare enterprise platform that operationalizes underutilized data to optimize and orchestrate care and clinical trial pathways — ensuring patients receive immediate, coordinated care within their health system, increasing patient retention and outcomes, and making patient care visible through actionable real-time reporting. By combining advanced agentic AI, multimodal data integration, and workflow automation, Azra transforms fragmented clinical data into actionable intelligence—powering solutions across lung and breast cancer screening, all incidental findings, multi-disciplinary meetings, enterprise patient management / care coordination, research / clinical trial matching, ED discharge, and robust reporting and analytics.

Azra's ability to unify these capabilities within a single platform enables health systems to identify patients earlier, coordinate care longitudinally, and eliminate gaps across the continuum. Deployed across hundreds of leading health systems, Azra's platform reduces time to treatment, which delivers measurable improvements in patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and ROI at scale.

Learn more at www.azra-ai.com.

CONTACT: Jason Baumgartner, Chief Clinical Trials and Life Sciences Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE Azra AI