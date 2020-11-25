Azrieli Group Releases Q3/2020 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Highlights for Q3/2020

NOI in the quarter totaled NIS 352 million , compared with NIS 407 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease derives from relief given to tenants in the malls, which was recognized and depreciated in full this quarter. In the offices segment, a very slight decrease of NIS 1 million was recorded, which derived mainly from a decrease in income from parking garages, due to low presence in the offices by the end of the quarter. In view of the decrease in the malls' activity, the same-property NOI was down 13% compared with last year.

Eyal Henkin, CEO of Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG):: "Despite these challenging times, in which a key strategic arm of the Group is closed on Government orders, we present strong profitability, attesting to the strength and depth of our business. The offices sector is continuing to demonstrate a strong and stable horizon and we are seeing keen demand. The pace of new contract signings and option exercises during the year is similar to the pace pre-COVID-19.

Looking to the future, we are continuing full steam ahead with development on a huge scale, and are investing tremendous efforts in the data centers sector, which is seeing significant global growth. We identify many opportunities for collaboration with the largest players in the industry, and are working tirelessly to seize these opportunities.

The senior housing sector is also growing, and the new home in Lehavim will continue contributing to the Group's results as occupancy gradually increases, coupled with the many contracts signed throughout the Palace chain.

Thanks to the exceptional financial strength with which we entered the COVID-19 crisis, our low leverage and high cash and cash equivalents balance, we were able to dedicate the utmost attention, as is required in these times, to the responsible and sensitive management of our current operating activities in all sectors. As always, and also in the current challenging reality, we are able to look ahead and plan our next steps, and continue with accelerated development and promotion of our business plans, while also identifying new opportunities at the same time."

Occupancy rates and store revenues

The average occupancy rate was 98% in the malls segment (net of properties under lease-up) and 98% in the offices in Israel segment (net of properties under lease-up).

Net of the said sectors, the store revenues reported by the tenants from the beginning of the year until September 18, 2020 (the date of the closing of the malls in the current lockdown) were 1.2% higher than the store revenues that were reported in the same period last year. The store revenues do not take into account the months of March-April, the lockdown periods in May and in September, store revenues of tenants that did not resume normal operations or operated on a partial basis in the period due to regulatory restrictions and government decisions pertaining to the spread of COVID-19, including store revenues of restaurants and coffee shops, movie theatres, food courts, gyms, conference centers, etc. and Azrieli Tel Aviv mall, much of whose footfall comes by public transport, particularly Israel Railways, which were shut down this year for a prolonged period of time due to the restrictions.

Business developments

The Opening of Azrieli HaManor – in September 2020 the construction of an office building with a total area of 28,000 sqm in the Holon commercial zone, close to Azrieli Holon Center, was completed, 3 month prior to the original estimated completion date. In October, Bezeq occupied an area of approx. 20,000 sqm of the office building.

Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2020

The Group has NIS 2.8 billion in cash, deposits and short-term investments, and NIS 3.5 billion including the Bank Leumi stock, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

The value of investment properties and investment properties under construction totaled NIS 29 billion.

Equity to assets ratio is 52% and net debt to assets ratio is 26%.

