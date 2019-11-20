Azrieli Group Releases the Results of Q3/2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial highlights for Q3/2019

NOI up 5%, totaling NIS 407 million , compared with NIS 389 million last year.

Eyal Henkin, CEO of Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG): "We are concluding another good quarter for Azrieli Group with growth in all of the operating parameters, growth in the store revenues and an initial contribution from the Data Centers segment, after the first investment that we made in July of this year. In October 2019, we won a tender for the purchase of leasehold rights in land in the CBD of Modi'in, near Azrieli mall, designated for the construction of offices and retail project. We see considerable value in the ability to promote development of new projects near to existing properties, and are currently implementing this in most of the projects that we are building. We recently closed the sale of Supergas. This transaction is another step in realizing our strategy of focusing on our core income-producing real estate business. We have created significant value for our shareholders in the transaction, and for us it is tangible evidence of the appreciation in its value that we created over the years."

Occupancy rates and store revenues

The average occupancy rate in the malls segment was 99% and in the offices segment in Israel , also 98%.

in the malls segment was 99% and in the offices segment in , also 98%. During January-September, a 2.7% increase in store revenues was recorded in Azrieli malls compared with the same period last year. Growth of 2.6% was recorded in the same-property store revenues. In July- September 2019 , same-property store revenues were up 3.3%.

Developments during and after the quarter

Sale of Supergas – After the quarter, the Company reported that it had closed the transaction for the sale of all of its holdings in Granite Hacarmel, a company which wholly owns Supergas, to Elco. The consideration totaled, as reported, NIS 1,017 million , less the net financial debt of Granite, Supergas and its subsidiaries which amounted, on October 31, 2019 , to approx. NIS 199.5 million , compared with the early estimate in July of a net debt of approx. NIS 250 million . In view of the above, the profit (after tax) that the Company will record is expected to be around NIS 380 million . Upon the closing of the transaction, Elco paid approx. NIS 567.5 million out of the consideration. The balance of the consideration, in the sum of NIS 250 million , will be transferred in 7 annual installments. Elco gave Azrieli a fixed first-ranking charge over 80% of the share capital of Supergas to secure payment of the balance of the consideration.

Balance sheet (extended standalone) as of September 30, 2019

The Group has cash, deposits and short-term investments in the sum of NIS 1,022 million .

Conference call

The Company will hold its quarterly conference call, hosted by the Group's senior management, today (Wednesday, November 20, 2019) at 17:00 Israel local time (15:00 CET; 15:00 United Kingdom time and 10:00AM Eastern Time). The call will include a review of the Company's Q3 2019 performance as well as a discussion of the Company's strategy and expectations for the future. A Question & Answer session will follow the discussion.

To participate, please dial:

03-9180664 from Israel

1-888-407-2553 from the U.S.

0-800-917-9141 from the U.K.

0-800-024-9936 from the Netherlands

1-888-604-5839 from Canada

Or +972-3-9180664 internationally.

For further details :

