Azrieli Group to Report 2018 Annual Financial Results on March 20th, 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azrieli Group ("the Company") (TASE: AZRG); announced today that it will release its annual financial results on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

On the same day, the Company will hold its interim conference call, hosted by Senior Management at 17:00 Israel local time / 16:00 Central European time / 15:00 United Kingdom time and 11:00am Eastern Time.

The call will include a review of the Company's Q4 and annual performance, as well as a discussion of the Company's strategy and its expectations for the future.

A Question & Answer session will follow the discussion.

To participate, please dial:

Israel 03-9180664

United States 1-888-407-2553

United Kingdom 0-800-917-9141

Netherlands 0-8000-2499-36

Canada 1-888-604-5839

A power point presentation will be available through the Company's website at www.azrieligroup.com under Investor Relations → Presentations .

A recording of the conference call will be available from 2 hours after the call and until March 27, 2019 at 8:00 AM (local time), on the following numbers:

Israel 03-9255939

US and Canada 1-888-295-2634

United Kingdom 0-800-028-6837

Netherlands 0-8000-2342-46

For Additional Information

The Company's financial statements and board of directors' report will be available on Azrieli Group's website at: www.azrieligroup.com, in the IR (Investor Relations) section. To be included in the Company's e-mail distributions for press releases, news and other company notices, please send your e-mail address to Mr. Moran Goder, Head of Capital Markets and Business Development Analyst, at morango@azrieli.com or IR@azrieli.com.

About Azrieli Group

Azrieli Group Ltd. owns and operates one of Israel's largest portfolios of malls, shopping centers and office properties nationwide. The Company is publicly traded on the TASE under the symbol AZRG IT and is included in the TA-35 and TA-real-estate indices. It is the only Israeli stock included in the EPRA Index. As of December 31, 2018, the Company has an equity market capitalization of about $ 5.8 billion. The Company operates mainly in Israel, and owns and manages properties with a gross leasable area of approx. 1.2 million square meters; the Company had interests in 17 shopping centers comprising 334,000 square meters of leasable space across Israel, 14 office properties comprising 548,000 square meters of leasable space across Israel, 3 Senior Homes comprising 76,000 square meters and 8 properties overseas (mainly in Houston, Texas) comprising 246,000 square meters of leasable space. In addition, the Company has 10 projects under development comprising 680,000 square meters of leasable space in Israel. Approx. 90% of the fair value of investment properties and properties under development relates to domestic properties (in Israel).

The Group has been specializing in shopping center and office space development, acquisitions, and management for the past 35 years. For further information, please visit the Company's web site at www.azrieligroup.com.

Contact Info

Moran Goder, Head of Capital Markets and Business Development Analyst, Azrieli Group. Office: morango@azrieli.com

