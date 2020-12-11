Aztec Airways Announces Investment Commitment From MSM AAV, LLC, as Company Expands Adding New Domestic and International Routes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aztec Airways, Inc (www.aztecairways.com) announced today that MSM AAV, LLC has agreed to up to a $5 million commitment over the course of the next 36 months. The commitment will be a combination of equity and the purchase of additional aircraft for use by Aztec Airways. With the additional investment, Aztec will add both Domestic and International routes while expanding its current fleet.

"The investment from MSM AAV, LLC will enable us to continue on our strong growth path by not only adding needed capital and aircraft for expansion but also by bringing with them the business brain-power and experience needed to ensure our continued success," said Stuart Hanley, Founder and CEO of Aztec Airways. "Aztec is excited to announce our new service to Key West, FL, from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, starting Oct. 29, 2020. The investment and addition to the fleet have helped this new service, and we believe Aztec will continue to open new routes both here and Florida and throughout the northern Caribbean."

In conjunction with the Investment, Matthew "Matt" Schissler, Member of MSM AAV, LLC has joined the Board of Directors for Aztec Airways. In a career that spans three decades including serving as CEO and Chairman of a few diverse companies, Schissler currently is a Founder and Member of multiple private investment funds.

"The travel industry is rapidly changing as consumers demand more intimate, efficient service than in prior years," said Schissler. "One needs to only look at the ride-sharing and private vacation rental industry to see a travel paradigm shift, with the benefit of those industries receiving enormous valuations. We believe air transportation will also change its current 'flight path' to a more consumer-centric experience. Aztec is wholly positioned to capitalize on this shift."

About Aztec Airways:

Aztec Airways was formed in 1998 and is now certificated by the United States Federal Aviation Administration under FAR part 135 as an On-Demand/Commuter Scheduled US Air Carrier.

We serve the Southeast United States and the Bahamas from our base at Fort Lauderdale's Executive airport, KFXE (or just 'FXE' as it is known locally). This central location gives us the ability to serve all the major South Florida International gateway airports, including Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Palm Beach.

Our mission at Aztec Worldwide Airlines is to provide safe, convenient, and quality airline service in the highest tradition of the air transportation industry. We endeavor to compete fairly and ethically with safety and customer satisfaction always as our primary objective. We empower and reward our employees whom we consider to be our partners in fulfilling what are our mutual goals. We strive to 'give back' to the communities that we serve, who depend on our services, and who we ultimately depend on in return. With these simple ideas, we feel our potential for stability, success, and growth to be limitless.

