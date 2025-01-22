Aztec Software Announces Key Leadership Appointments for Academic and Workforce, Wellness Business Units

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aztec Software ("Aztec" or the "Company"), an educational software company focused on helping adults make generational change through academic upskilling, workforce and job specific certification preparation, and wealth management and financial literacy programming, today announced the appointment of two senior executives to lead Aztec's core business units.

Rafa Diaz will serve as Senior Vice President of Operations for the industry-renowned Academic and Workforce business unit, which includes overseeing the development and delivery of Aztec's legacy comprehensive educational solutions. This encompasses adult basic education, high school equivalency preparation including GED and HiSET preparation, integrated education and training (IET) programs, healthcare career and technical education (CTE), and solutions designed for justice-involved communities.

Kevin Soehner will serve as Senior Vice President of Operations for the Wellness business unit, which includes leading the strategy and execution of innovative financial education programs that serve diverse industries worldwide. As part of Aztec's Wellness business unit and under Mr. Soehner's leadership, iGrad will continue to deliver inclusive solutions empowering individuals from all backgrounds to enhance their financial well-being while addressing the unique needs of businesses, credit unions, schools, and organizations globally.

Mr. Diaz and Mr. Soehner will be responsible for the overall execution of operational and strategic objectives for their respective business units and will continue to report directly to Aztec CEO Jim Panos.

"Rafa and Kevin are exceptional leaders who have played a key role in Aztec's growth and operational success," said Jim Panos, Chief Executive Officer of Aztec. "As the Aztec business continues to grow and expand into new markets, I am confident they will enhance our focus on Academic and Workforce and Wellness businesses and advance our efforts to positively impact and create new opportunities for adults at every stage of their learning journey."

Mr. Diaz brings over 17 years of experience in adult education. He joined Aztec in 2019 and has since served in various leadership and operational roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as the Vice President of Client Success and ESG Leader. Before joining the Company, he served as National Director of Corporate and Community Engagement at GED Testing Service.

"Throughout my career, I have been focused on enabling adult learners with the support of high-quality, high-impact programs and resources that deliver an engaging curriculum and drive positive change," Mr. Diaz said. "I look forward to building on the significant momentum within our business unit and executing on the Aztec vision to empower, elevate and help adult learners succeed."

Mr. Soehner has served as a senior leader at iGrad since 2012. He joined iGrad as Director of Client Success with oversight of all Client Success functional areas. Over his more than 12-year tenure at iGrad, Mr. Soehner has served in various roles with increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President of Operations, and has been a core member of the organization's leadership team. He has continued to play a leading role in iGrad's growth and operations since it was acquired by Aztec Software in 2022.

"It is an honor to take on this role at Aztec," Mr. Soehner said. "Our Wellness business plays a critical part in preparing and equipping college students and recent graduates with the financial literacy tools and knowledge they need to succeed in today's workforce. The solutions we provide have never been more important, and I am excited to work with our entire Wellness team to thoughtfully grow the business and positively impact students and young adults."

About Aztec Software

Since 1980, Aztec Software has been in the business of helping adults make generational change in three fundamental ways: by upskilling academically from literacy and numeracy through career and college prep, by providing a workforce toolkit including core and soft skills and job specific certifications and training, and by offering award-winning financial wellness and financial literacy programming helping our learners navigate and manage a complex world of personal finance and financial decisions. Already the number one preparer of GED's, Aztec continues to add to its impressive list of Career Tech Education certification programs and its best-in-class financial wellness/literacy offerings. Developed by educators, not technologists, Aztec's software platform provides instructors and students with the tools they need to diagnose, remediate, instruct, and learn, while utilizing ongoing formative assessments to guide the learning and instructional process. For more information, please visit www.aztecsoftware.com.

