Azuca Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2628%, Leading Edibles Ingredient and Advanced Formulations Company Ranked No. 214

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that pioneering edibles ingredient company Azuca ranks No. 214 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—independent, entrepreneurial businesses—and underscores Azuca's consistent growth trajectory and commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the cannabis sector.

"We're honored to be listed on the Inc. 5000, and both blown away and humbled by such a prominent ranking. My hat is off to the entire Azuca team who have worked tirelessly on our mission to revolutionize the edibles industry with cutting-edge solutions for cannabis manufacturers and consumers," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO and Co-founder, Azuca. "I am also grateful for our exceptional brand and manufacturing partners. We are privileged to work with the very best in the business. The Azuca team's hard work and innovative spirit continue to set new standards of quality and excellence for cannabis infused-products. And, as the poet R.Browning wrote–"the best is yet to be"–our most advanced formulations to date are positioned for commercial launch later this year!"

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. With a three-year revenue growth of 2,628%, Azuca's placement at number 214 on this year's list is a testament to the company's exceptional growth, unwavering dedication and visionary leadership.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Scott Omelianuk, Inc. editor-in-chief. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Azuca combines culinary-inspired innovation with advanced technology to create fast-acting, consistent and precisely dosed cannabis products that are transforming the edibles and beverage categories. Azuca's ingredients are easily incorporated into existing manufacturing processes. Azuca's low-footprint and zero upfront equipment cost are the foundations for a nationally scalable operation and doesn't require Azuca staff to be on site for production. Unlike traditional edibles, in addition to fast-onset, all TiME INFUSION® products also allow for greater Delta-9-THC absorption and a euphoric smokers-high. The predictable experience provides consumers with fast onset and offset technology with sensory effects kicking in at 5-15 minutes. Since its inception in 2018, Azuca has sold over 200 million (5mg) servings.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022.

To learn more about Azuca, visit AzucaTiME.com. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Azuca

Azuca serves edibles and beverage manufacturers with best-in-class, fast-acting delivery systems and advanced formulations. Azuca's products are chef-created, science-forward and powered by its patent-pending TiME INFUSION® process, which encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules, making them "water-friendly," for a predictable and controllable experience every time. AZUCA TiME INFUSION® is available in dozens of SKUs, including Wana Quick Gummies, Columbia Care's Hedy Edibles, and Acreage's The Botanist Fast-Acting Gummies. Learn more about Azuca on AZUCATiME.com and follow Azuca on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media contact: media@azucatime.com

SOURCE Azuca