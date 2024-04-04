Azuca Takes the Fast Lane with Infusions in the Hemp Cannabinoid Market Through Strategic Collaboration with Open Book Extracts

The collaboration launches Azuca's nationwide wholesale ingredients and manufacturing solutions, accelerating the path to market success for brands

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azuca, a trailblazer in advanced infusions within the regulated cannabis market, today announced a strategic collaboration with leading cannabinoid ingredient and product manufacturer Open Book Extracts (OBX) for the burgeoning hemp market, inclusive of federally-compliant, hemp-derived delta-9 THC.

This collaboration harnesses Azuca's innovative TiME INFUSION® process and ACTiVATOR® product line with OBX's expertise in cannabinoid ingredients, product development, and finished goods manufacturing. Positioned as a "fast track" solution, Azuca and OBX will offer brands and manufacturers a streamlined pathway from concept to market, significantly reducing the time it takes to reach consumers.

"At Azuca, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver efficient, reliable, and delicious cannabis experiences for consumers. We recognize the challenges faced by the regulated market and are excited to provide new solutions for the hemp-derived delta-9 THC market," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO and Co-founder, Azuca. "This opens a brand new category for manufacturers seeking scalable options to bring ingestibles to market nationwide. Combining our longstanding expertise with fast-acting ingredients with OBX's product development and finished goods manufacturing capabilities will open a new door of possibilities for the industry at large."

Azuca's patent-pending TiME INFUSION® process encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules enabling a euphoric 5-15 minute onset of effects for consumers, and significant potency protection and integration benefits for producers. Azuca specializes in expert product development and can work with numerous ingredient applications, including a seamless integration formulation for fast-acting gummies, syrups, beverages, and chocolate.

Continuing its widely known success with ACTiVATOR® in the B2B cannabis innovation space, this collaboration offers two new distinct options for asset-light brands and ingestible manufacturers in the hemp market:

WHOLESALE OFFERING:

Infused ACTiVATOR® is pre-infused with naturally hemp-derived, federally-compliant delta-9 THC from OBX, along with other high-quality cannabinoid options, allowing for easy incorporation into existing manufacturing processes. This new Infused ACTiVATOR® model offers a simple finished ingredient true to Azuca's core values of clean-label ingredients and effective and consistent formulations.

Unlike traditional edibles, TiME INFUSION® products allow for greater delta-9 THC absorption creating an effect more akin to inhalation than traditional edibles. The experience provides consumers with fast onset and predictable offset with sensory effects kicking in at approximately 5-15 minutes.

Brand partners can buy Infused ACTiVATOR® wholesale for easy use in any facility, reducing production time and cost, while still benefiting from the same exceptional level of partner support the company has become known for.

MANUFACTURING OFFERING:

Access to OBX's suite of services, including cutting-edge formulation expertise and commercial manufacturing to support a wide range of finished goods, including gummies, softgels, tinctures, RTD shots, and water-soluble beverage enhancers.

Increased speed to market with OBX's efficient manufacturing processes and expertise in product development.

Finished goods production at OBX facilities, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations, with all finished products below 0.3% delta-9 THC.

Cost-effective solutions with competitive pricing for high-quality hemp-derived delta-9 THC ingredients.

Nationwide shipping capabilities, allowing products to reach a larger consumer audience and expanding market reach, subject to compliance with state-by-state regulations.

"Open Book Extracts is committed to making products that work for brands that care," shares Nicole Brown, OBX Chief Innovation Officer. "The opportunity to support access to Azuca's infusions to the hemp-derived category represents another milestone in providing product innovation solutions to the industry as a whole."

With a 76,000 sf NSF cGMP, ISO-9001-certified, organic, kosher, and halal-certified research and production facility near Durham, North Carolina, OBX has developed proven methods to efficiently manufacture cannabinoid ingredients and finished goods. OBX further offers concept-to-market formulation, product development, and manufacturing services for their global customers, leveraging superior technology and unique delivery mechanisms to develop a wide range of finished goods, including gummies, softgels, tinctures, RTD shots, and water-soluble beverage enhancers.

To learn more about Azuca and its new hemp-derived Infused ACTiVATOR®, visit AzucaTiME.com or set up a meeting with an Azuca team member. To learn more about OBX, visit OpenBookExtracts.com.

About Azuca

Azuca serves edibles and beverage manufacturers with best-in-class, fast-acting delivery systems and advanced formulations. Azuca's products are chef-created, science-forward and powered by its patent-pending TiME INFUSION® process, which encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules, making them "water-friendly," for a predictable and controllable experience every time. Azuca's TiME INFUSION® is available in over 100 SKUs in over 20 states. The company ranked No. 214 on the Inc. 5000, the annual list of fastest-growing private companies in America, and was named to Forbes' annual The Cannabis 42.0 list in 2023. Learn more about Azuca on AZUCATiME.com and follow Azuca on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is an NSF cGMP and ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of premium hemp-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of experienced scientists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace.

Contact: Alex Rush

[email protected]

SOURCE Azuca