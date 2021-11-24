Azucena Pérez's New Book "Ángeles con Uniforme" Holds An Inspiring And Fascinating Tale Of Bravery, Of Acts Of Kindness, And Of True Life

Pérez writes, "It is a story based on real events, by a foreigner of Nicaraguan origin who comes to the United States, in the company of her three children and her two pets to meet her husband, who had moved to the country three years earlier.

"She begins a new life completely ignoring the entire American system and falls into a deep depression due to nostalgia for her country and her previous life. In the process, she finds in all the events the clemency of the police authorities of the city of Miami.

"She is motivated to write the book to make known not only her feeling of gratitude, and that of a number of people with whom she interacted, in different parts of the city, but also so that its citizens feel proud of the heroes that day by day they sacrifice their own lives in the service of others."

Published by Page Publishing, Azucena Pérez's heartfelt opus is inspired from her real-life journeys across the Unites States over the years. This compendium of stories is a way to share her experiences for many years and show her appreciation to the people who have touched her heart in so many ways.

This book aims to show how life doesn't run out of heroes and kindness still exists in more ways than one.

Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase "Ángeles con Uniforme" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

