Azucena Pérez's new book "Angels in Uniform" is an inspiring journey of a woman who has received so much love from the United States despite being an immigrant.

"This is a story based on real events. A foreigner of Nicaraguan origin who comes to the United States with her three children and her two pets to meet her husband who had moved there three years earlier.

She begins a new life completely ignoring the entire American system and falls into a deep depression longing to go back to her country and her previous way of life. In the process, she finds the mercy and understanding of the Miami Police Department.

She was motivated to write this book not only to convey her gratitude to all people she interacted with in different locations of the city, but also, so its citizens feel proud of the heroes that day by day sacrifice their own lives in the service of others."

Published by Page Publishing, Azucena Pérez's work is an endearing exposition of an immigrant woman who gained faith, strength, confidence, and experience as she ventures in the wide and wild world of the United States. To her, the bad days along with the good days were all written according to God's plan.

Her magnificent story will surely provide comfort to immigrant readers out there. If she was able to survive; anyone can, too.

