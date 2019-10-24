Azul Airlines implements Sabre's next generation crew management solution

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, announced today that Azul Airlines, Brazil's fastest growing airline, has completed its migration to Sabre AirCentre Crew Manager. The comprehensive technology will enable the airline to quickly manage and track all crew operations – one of the most costly and complex aspects of airline operations – from a single, integrated and real-time platform. This marks the first implementation of Crew Manager in the Americas.

Crew Manager helps an airline maximize crew utilization, enable cost control and support regulatory compliance through optimized planning, innovative tracking and management, and disruption management decision support. Crew Manager, built on modern cloud technologies, allows for proactive, event-based messaging to crew members in real-time, powered by web services-based integration. It will empower Azul to manage crew from planning through day-of operations.

As the fastest growing carrier in the Latin America region, Azul will also benefit from Crew Manager's flexibility to scale operations and share information with crew members through state-of-the-art technology as business needs change. Additionally, given the expanding demand for pilots and cabin crew, Crew Manager will contribute to crew satisfaction through mobile solutions that grant crew members immediate access to self-service options to view and manage their work schedules.

Azul's selection of Crew Manager bears added significance given the airline's formidable industry presence. It is one of the top 10 airlines in the world as recognized by the 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards; was the most on-time low cost carrier (LCC) in the world in 2018; and won the 2018 Skytraxx World Airline Award for "Best Airline Staff in South America" and "Best Regional Airline in South America."

"As a global airline leader, we have high standards that are impossible to maintain without a properly equipped crew," said Azul's CIO Kleber Linhares. "Sabre has been an ideal partner in this initiative and beyond. We have worked together since 2010 and Sabre's technologies have never failed to be a reliable asset in building and reinforcing our strong, service-oriented culture."

Prior to its migration to Crew Manager, Azul used Sabre's Crew Control solution along with Sabre AirCentre Operations solutions and Sabre AirVision Commercial Planning solutions. Migration from Crew Control to Crew Manager signals Azul's platform modernization effort to support continued growth.

"We are honored to share this milestone with Azul Airlines at such a pivotal time in their business growth," said Cam Kenyon, senior vice president - product management, Operations Solutions for Sabre Airline Solutions. "Azul has no shortage of accolades, and its crew-member satisfaction rates rank highly among them. Its confidence in Sabre to support its crews' mission-critical roles is a tremendous endorsement of Crew Manager's capabilities."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Azul

Azul S.A., the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 854 daily flights to 114 destinations. With an operating fleet of 129 aircraft and more than 11,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 252 non-stop routes as of June 30, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and in 2018, the Company was elected best airline by Kayak's Flight Hacker Guide, and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil in 2018 according to FlightStats. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

SABR-F

Sabre Media Contact

Cassidy Smith

Cassidy.Smith@sabre.com

Azul Media Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245

imprensa@voeazul.com.br

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sabre.com

