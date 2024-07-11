Azul and GOL start selling 40 shared routes across Brazil

The Codeshare agreement, announced at the end of May, offers more travel options and convenience to Customers

SÃO PAULO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The airlines Azul and GOL reinforce this wednesday the commercial cooperation agreement that connects the networks of both companies through a codeshare agreement. Starting today, 40 non-overlapping routes will be available for sale on the companies' channels, with the addition of many more routes expected over the coming weeks.

On Azul's sales channels, 20 itineraries operated by GOL are already available: Belém-Rio Branco, Confins-São José dos Campos, Curitiba-São José dos Campos, Juazeiro do Norte-Galeão, Pato Branco-Brasília, Recife-São José dos Campos, São Gabriel da Cachoeira-Guarulhos, Tabatinga-Brasília, Tabatinga-Guarulhos, Tefé-Brasília, Tefé-Guarulhos, Uruguaiana-Brasília, Viracopos-Boa Vista, Viracopos-Porto Velho, Viracopos-Rio Branco, as well as those already in the system Manaus-Rio Branco, Fortaleza-Galeão, Curitiba-Brasília, Manaus-Guarulhos, Manaus-Brasília, Brasília-Boa Vista, Brasília-Porto Velho, and Brasília-Rio Branco.

By mutual agreement, the two companies decided to explore opportunities to complement their networks and develop new choices for Customers. "We are happy to offer, together with GOL, even more flight and destination options, improving the Customer experience in their travels across the country," highlights Abhi Shah, president of Azul. According to the executive, the codeshare represents exponential growth in connectivity, allowing even more people to use air transport in their travels. "The partnership between Azul and GOL is the fastest way to foster air travel within Brazil," he adds.

Together, Azul and GOL have about 1,500 daily departures. With the start of the codeshare, more than 2,700 travel opportunities with just one connection will be created within Brazil, further facilitating access to air transport in the country.

Conveniences for Azul and GOL Customers

Customers will be able to search for exclusive domestic routes of either company and purchase them through the sales channels of Azul and GOL, finding a greater possibility of destinations. Routes operated by both Companies are not included in the codeshare.

In addition to more travel options, the points or miles related to codeshare flights purchased through the digital channels of the other airline – for example, a GOL flight purchased on Azul's website – can be accumulated in either Azul's Fidelidade or Smiles, with the choice being up to the Customer. More information about this process will be detailed soon.

Check-in must always be done through the digital channels or counters of the airline operating the flight or the first leg in the case of connecting flights, regardless of the company that sold the ticket. In the case of connecting flights, the Customer will receive all boarding passes for their trip at check-in.

The baggage check follows the same rule as the check-in. It must be carried out with the airline operating the flight or the first leg and will be delivered to the final destination, regardless of connection with the other airline.

Rebookings and cancellations of reservations should be handled with the company that sold the ticket.

Additional conveniences and optional items, such as special seats and checked baggage, as well as benefits from loyalty programs and cargo transport, remain under the pre-determined rules of each company and should be observed by Customers.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil in terms of departures and cities served, offers 1,000 daily flights to more than 160 destinations. With an operating fleet of more than 180 aircraft and more than 16,000 crewmembers, the company has a network of 300 direct routes. Azul was chosen by Cirium (a leading aviation data analysis company) as the 2nd most punctual airline in the world in 2023. In 2020, Azul was awarded as the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, being the first time that a Brazilian airline won first place in the Traveller's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/imprensa

SOURCE Azul