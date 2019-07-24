Azul announces interline agreement with Avianca Holdings

SÃO PAULO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul, the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, and Avianca Holdings, one of the largest airline holding companies in Latin America headquartered in Colombia, have announced today an interline agreement, resulting in greater connectivity to customers of both airlines. The companies are now selling tickets jointly for flights between their route networks, allowing customers to travel with one ticket, check-in once, and to check bags through their final destination.

Customers on Avianca Holding's routes into Brazil can enjoy access to the largest portfolio of destinations of any domestic airline in Brazil, with access to more than 100 destinations. Azul customer's in turn have convenient access to Avianca's impressive network in Latin America, the Caribbean and beyond.

"This agreement with Avianca Holdings will be very important in strengthening our international presence, especially presenting Avianca's Colombian service to our clients who want to explore Brazil. Likewise, our clients can take advantage of the convenience of purchasing their tickets and issuing their boarding passes just one time, in addition to having access to several international destinations operated by our new partner," Marcelo Bento Ribeiro, Alliance Director at Azul said.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 854 daily flights to 114 destinations. With an operating fleet of 129 aircraft and more than 11,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 252 non-stop routes as of June 30, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and in 2018, the Company was elected best airline by Kayak's Flight Hacker Guide, and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil in 2018 according to FlightStats. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

About Avianca Holdings

Avianca is the commercial brand that groups together the passenger airlines and cargo airlines that are under Avianca Holdings S.A. It has been flying uninterruptedly for 100 years. With a fleet of 175 airlines, it offers a network of routes comprising 76 destinations in 27 countries throughout the Americas and Europe. With its more than 21,000 employees, the Holding Company had revenues of US$ 4.8 billion in 2018, and it transported 30.5 million passengers. On February 22, 2019, Avianca presented its corporate transformation plan, which comprises four pillars: 1) To improve operating indicators; 2) Adjustments to the fleet plan; 3) Optimization of operating profitability; 4) Divestment from non-strategic investments. On May 24, control of the company was assumed by Kingsland Holding Limited as a third party independent of United Airlines.

