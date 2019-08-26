Azul announces nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale to Belo Horizonte, Brazil

SAO PAULO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Belo Horizonte, the state of Minas Gerias and its surrounding cities are now more connected than ever from South Florida. Azul, the largest airline in Brazil in terms of daily departures and destinations served announced today nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Belo Horizonte in Brazil. Tickets are on sale across all Azul sales channels for the three weekly flights beginning December 16, 2019.

Belo Horizonte will be the fourth city served nonstop in Brazil from Fort Lauderdale. This makes Azul the largest Brazilian airline to serve South Florida in terms of destinations served. In addition to these nonstop destinations, Azul customers can conveniently connect to our 94 daily departures to 38 nonstop destinations from Belo Horizonte. Not only customers in South Florida, but all along the East coast from Boston to Raleigh, customers can connect in Fort Lauderdale to Brazil via our interline and codeshare partners in the US.

Fort Lauderdale is the second U.S. destination being served from Belo Horizonte after Orlando. With the addition of this new flight, the State of Minas Gerais will have six weekly frequencies to the United States onboard our Airbus A330 aircraft, which accommodates up to 298 passengers.

"This announcement further strenghtens our position as Florida's leading carrier serving Brazil. Together with our interline and codeshare partners, Azul offers unparalleled service from the entire United States, to more than 100 destinations in Brazil. We are sure our customers in the US will enjoy the award winning A330 widebody service, voted several times as the best Business class, and the best Economy class in South America" says Abhi Shah, Azul's Chief Revenue Officer.

Service from Fort Lauderdale to Belo Horizonte will be operated by A330 widebody aircraft that feature the award winning Azul Business, Azul Economy Extra and Azul Economy. Each seat features inidivual in-seat IFE along with our award winning customer service.

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 870 daily flights to 114 destinations. With an operating fleet of 130 aircraft and more than 11,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 220 non-stop routes as of June 30, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. In 2018, the Company was elected best airline by Kayak's Flight Hacker Guide. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil in 2018 according to FlightStats. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

