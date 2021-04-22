Azul Brazilian Airlines Nominates Peter Seligmann as Newest Board Member

Board appointment reinforces Azul's commitment to ESG

SAO PAULO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the best airline in the world according to Tripadvisor, is excited to nominate Peter Seligmann as its new Independent Board Member. Peter is the Chairman of the Board and co-founder of Conservation International. Under Peter's leadership, Conservation International has emerged as one of the most impactful conservation organizations in the world. Peter A. Seligmann is also the CEO and co-founder of Nia Tero. Nia Tero works alongside Indigenous peoples and local communities in securing their rights, cultures, and well-being through agreements that secure the vitality of their oceans and lands. Working in over 40 nations, Peter has become a cutting-edge leader in valuing and sustainably caring for nature for the well-being of people.

"Today as the world celebrates Earth Day, Azul reinforces its commitment to a more sustainable future with the nomination of Peter to our board. With service to more cities than any other airline in Brazil, Azul is connecting people across the country and creating opportunities for Brazilians like never before. I look forward to Peter's confirmation to our board, after which via his leadership of our ESG Committee he will be instrumental in guiding our strategy, focus and execution as we ensure Azul is ready and contributing to a more equal and sustainable future", says John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul.

"In its last 12 years Azul has improved the lives of and provided economic opportunities for millions of Brazilians. By investing and serving cities and communities previously unserved, Azul has helped to create a more equal society. I look forward to working with the Azul team as we further expand their ESG focus in ensuring a better world for future generations", says Peter Seligmann.

