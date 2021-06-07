Azul Files Form 20-F Report for the Fiscal Year End 2020

SÃO PAULO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A. "Azul" (B3:AZUL4,NYSE:AZUL) Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3:AZUL4,NYSE:AZUL) announces that on April 30, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2020.

The report is available on SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, and on Azul's Investor Relations website, at www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Shareholders and holders of Azul's American depositary shares can obtain copies of Azul's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Azul's Investor Relations Department.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 700 daily flights to more than 110 destinations. With an operating fleet of 160 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of more than 200 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

SOURCE Azul Linhas Aéreas

Related Links

https://www.voeazul.com.br

