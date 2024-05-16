Azul Files Form 20-F Report for the Fiscal Year Ended 2023

News provided by

Azul S.A.

May 16, 2024, 07:56 ET

SÃO PAULO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3:AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL announces that it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2023.

The report is available on SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, and on Azul's Investor Relations website, at http://ri.voeazul.com.br/.

Shareholders and holders of Azul's American depositary shares can obtain copies of Azul's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period to Azul's Investor Relations Department.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 1,000 daily flights to over 160 destinations. With an operating fleet of over 180 aircraft and more than 16,000 Crewmembers, the Company has a network of 300 non-stop routes. Azul was named by Cirium (leading aviation data analysis company) as the most on-time airline in the world in 2022, being the first Brazilian airline to obtain this honor. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian flag carrier earned the number one ranking in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit ri.voeazul.com.br/en/ .

SOURCE Azul S.A.

Also from this source

Azul's technical team is two-time champion in maintenance tournament in the United States

For the second consecutive year, Azul, the largest airline in daily flights and destinations served in Brazil, won the title of two-time champion at...

Azul Airlines and Silver Airways announce a codeshare agreement for flights between Brazil and the United States

Azul, the largest airline in Brazil terms of daily flights and served destinations, and Silver Airways, one of the leading regional airlines in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Air Freight

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Passenger Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics