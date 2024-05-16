Azul Files Form 20-F Report for the Fiscal Year Ended 2023

SÃO PAULO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3:AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL announces that it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2023.

The report is available on SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, and on Azul's Investor Relations website, at http://ri.voeazul.com.br/.

Shareholders and holders of Azul's American depositary shares can obtain copies of Azul's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period to Azul's Investor Relations Department.

