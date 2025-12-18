Azul Hospitality Group Announces the Official Opening of Hilton Arcadia Los Angeles

Introducing contemporary guestrooms, refined dining, signature rooftop venue, and more than 17,000 sq. ft. of event space in the heart of Arcadia

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul Hospitality Group, a San Diego-based hospitality management platform, announces the official opening of Hilton Arcadia Los Angeles, a 173-room contemporary retreat at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains. Located steps from Santa Anita Park and the Los Angeles County Arboretum and minutes from the Rose Bowl and Pasadena's cultural attractions, the hotel debuts contemporary guestrooms and suites, multiple world-class dining venues—including Arcadia's only rooftop bar—and a robust collection of energizing amenities and iconic gathering spaces. Managed by Azul Hospitality Group, the opening further strengthens its growing portfolio and highlights the company's innovative, performance-driven approach to full-service and lifestyle hotels.

Drawing from Arcadia's equestrian heritage, diverse cultural influences and surrounding mountain landscape, the hotel features striking design elements with warm tones, deep blue velvet accents and clean, modern lines that together create a polished yet welcoming atmosphere throughout the property. Natural light and comfortable furnishings shape an elevated environment suited for both business and leisure travelers, offering Hilton's global sophistication and service combined with a modern California sensibility that feels authentically connected to the destination.

"Hilton Arcadia Los Angeles was designed to celebrate the vibrant energy and character of this community," said Luis Plascencia, General Manager, Hilton Arcadia Los Angeles. "With thoughtfully appointed guest rooms, a signature rooftop bar and flexible event spaces ideal for hosting every type of occasion, we're proud to introduce a new elevated destination to the heart of Arcadia."

Accommodations

Guest rooms at Hilton Arcadia Los Angeles offer contemporary comfort with practical conveniences suited for both business and leisure travelers. Each room includes modern furnishings, premium bedding, blackout curtains, high-speed Wi-Fi and a 55-inch SMART HDTV. Bathrooms feature granite countertops, handheld showers and luxury bath amenities, while in-room essentials such as a mini refrigerator, personal clothes steamer, in-room safe and adjustable thermostat provide added ease throughout the stay. The hotel offers a range of accommodations, including King and Double Queen guestrooms as well as an elevated selection of suites.

Select rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the San Gabriel Mountains or the Santa Anita Racetrack and private balconies for soaking in the scenery. Guests staying in racetrack-view rooms can even take in the action with front-row vantage points overlooking the iconic course. For an elevated stay, Hilton Arcadia Los Angeles' suites offer expanded layouts with separate living and sleeping areas, along with enhanced bathroom options that include both a shower and a bathtub. The property also offers multiple mobility and hearing-accessible guestrooms and suites to ensure a comfortable experience for all travelers.

Dining

Hilton Arcadia Los Angeles offers a dynamic selection of dining experiences that highlight the hotel's rooftop, all-day, and signature culinary programs. Nestled at the top of Hilton Arcadia, the signature Hipico Rooftop Restaurant & Bar offers an elevated dining experience framed by sweeping mountain vistas and a lively indoor-outdoor atmosphere. As Arcadia's only rooftop venue, Hipico Rooftop Restaurant & Bar blends handcrafted cocktails with Baja-inspired bites in a setting that feels both inviting and elevated. The setting, culinary approach and overall energy places the restaurant at the center of Arcadia's trendiest social scene.

19Seventy at the Ovalo Restaurant & Bar serves as the hotel's all-day dining hub, welcoming guests each morning with freshly brewed coffee, handcrafted espresso, premium teas, fresh juices and classic breakfast favorites paired with morning cocktails like mimosas or Bloody Marys. Throughout the day, the restaurant offers a comfortable, welcoming setting with Italian-inspired dishes and a refined beverage program. Whether guests are stopping in for a relaxed lunch, an elegant dinner or a casual drink with friends, 19Seventy at the Ovalo Restaurant & Bar provides an inviting atmosphere where the experience feels easy and enjoyable at any time of day.

Sottaku by Kisen & Kaiseki Motoishi presents high-end sushi and specialty Japanese dishes in an intimate setting, ideal for elevated dinners, celebratory meals or quiet evenings with exceptional dining. The collaboration brings recognized culinary expertise to Arcadia, offering a carefully crafted menu that appeals to both sushi aficionados and guests discovering the cuisine for the first time.

In-room dining is available for guests who prefer to enjoy their meals in a private setting, allowing for breakfast in bed or dinner delivered directly to the room. Breakfast is offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., while dinner service is available on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Iconic Meeting and Event Spaces

With more than 17,000 square feet of flexible event space, Hilton Arcadia Los Angeles is designed for a variety of gatherings; from meetings and conferences to weddings and milestone celebrations. The hotel's largest venue, the Centella Ballroom, accommodates up to 450 guests and offers natural light and two built-in 16x9 LED screens. Outdoor venues including the Aura Terrace and the Abierto Pool Patio provide scenic settings for al fresco receptions, cocktail hours, and private dinners with mountain views. Additional spaces, including the Vitalia Meeting Room, Brio Boardroom, and La Meta Rooms, support conferences and meeting spaces with modern AV, event assistance, and custom catering options.

The hotel's location offers immediate access to Santa Anita Park and the Los Angeles County Arboretum, and is minutes from Westfield Santa Anita, The Huntington Library and Pasadena's cultural attractions, placing guests close to the region's most notable landmarks.

Whether relaxing by the heated outdoor pool, enjoying sunset views from the rooftop or exploring nearby attractions, travelers can enjoy a comfortable and connected base. Guests of Hilton Arcadia Los Angeles also have access to convenient on-site amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, digital key access and parking. Hilton Honors Executive Lounge access is available for qualifying guests, offering enhanced breakfast options, evening bites and dedicated workspace.

Hilton Arcadia Los Angeles is located at 123 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007. Opening rates start at $229/night. Pets under 20 lbs are welcome for a $50 nonrefundable fee per stay. Self-parking is available on-site for $25 per day. Check-in is at 4:00 p.m. and check-out is at 11:00 a.m.

For more information and reservations, visit https://www.arcadiahilton.com/.

