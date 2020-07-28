Azul is elected Best Airline in the World by Tripadvisor

SÃO PAULO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL) announces today that it has been elected as the World's Best Airline in the 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards. This is the first time a Brazilian flag carrier has reached the number one ranking in these awards earning the title "Best of the Best". These rankings are based on real feedback from millions of passengers during their travels in the calendar year 2019.

For John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul, the title of Worlds' Best Airline is the realization of a mission created back in 2008. "When we founded Azul in 2008 we had a simple vision to be the best airline in the world. Today, more than 11 years later we have confirmation of that vision. This is an incredibly positive message for my more than 11,000 colleagues that show dedication and passion in taking care of our customers every single day and every single flight", says Rodgerson. "While we recognize the challenges faced by our society and our industry at this very moment, this recognition gives us all the motivation and energy we need to ensure we exit this crisis stronger than ever and ready to grow again", concluded Rodgerson.

"Winners of the 2020 Travelers' Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition," said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. "Although it's been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again."

For the full TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards 2020 rankings click here.

Awards received by Azul:

Top Overall Airline in the World

Best Airline in Latin America

Best Airline in Brazil

Best Economy in the World

Best Economy in Latin America

Best Low Cost Airline in Latin America

Health and Safety while flying during the COVID-19 pandemic

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azul has been an industry leader in ensuring the health and safety of its crewmembers and customers. Azul was the first to introduce daily temperature checks for all crewmembers. Azul was also the first airline in Brazil to introduce a mandatory mask or facial covering requirement for customers during the their trips. Aircraft cleaning is enhanced between every flight to ensure safe and approved disinfectant products are applied on all critical touch points. In addition, deep nightly aircraft cleanings focus on all crewmember and customer work and contact areas. Onboard every flight hand sanitizer and wipes are available for each customer. Inflight crewmembers are required to wear gloves and masks at all times. Finally Azul aircraft are fitted with state-of-the-art HEPA filters that remove at least 99.9% of all airborne particles.

In the air and on the ground Azul's focus on health, safety and innovation does not stop. The company has pioneered a new boarding method called "The Azul Blue Carpet". A technological innovation that eliminates the stress from the boarding process. Projectors and screens around the boarding area create a moving carpet visual on the floor allowing customer to simply follow this projected carpet when their row or group is called. On average this innovation reduces boarding times by 25% while maximizing customer health and safety.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 916 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 11,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 249 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. Additionally, in 2019, Azul ranked among the top ten most on–time low-cost carriers in the world, according to OAG. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

