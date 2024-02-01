Azul is once again recognized by its Successful Capital Optimization Plan concluded in 2023

News provided by

Azul

01 Feb, 2024, 08:24 ET

Azul has been awarded with the Global Restructuring Deal of The Year by the Aviation 100 Awards in Dublin
Image Gallery 

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul, the largest airline in terms of flights and destinations served in Brazil, received the 'Restructuring Deal of the Year' award last Monday (29). The ceremony took place in Dublin during the 13th gathering of industry leaders organized by Airline Economics. 

The Aviation 100 Awards event is renowned for celebrating excellence in aviation, acknowledging outstanding companies, financial transactions, and industry leaders. The winners are determined through a voting process that involves various industry stakeholders, including leasing companies, engine manufacturers, and airlines. 

"We are very happy and proud to receive this recognition directly from the global aviation community. We conducted an open and friendly restructuring, avoiding bankruptcy process. This reflects the relationship and trust that our partners have on us, demonstrating belief in the strength of our business model and our ability to generate cash. This agreement was crucial for establishing bilateral agreements, maintaining our expansion pace, and hiring more people. With the business's sustainability ensured, we will grow our capacity by 11% and will receive newer next-generation aircraft in 2024," said Alex Malfitani, Azul's CFO. 

Raphael Linares, Director of Fleet and Aircraft Program, represented the company at the awards ceremony. 

One of Azul's key strategies is to maintain a diversified fleet operating in different regions and enhancing connectivity in Brazil. Among the aircraft arriving later this year are ATRs, Airbus 320 models, and Embraer, with the latter being the majority. Starting in 2026, the company will receive seven new Airbus A330neo aircraft, capable of conducting long-distance flights with reduced fuel consumption and lower operational costs.

Azul's restructuring was also recognized with the Liability Management Deal of The Year award at the Bonds & Loans Latin America & Caribbean Awards last year. In addition, Alex Malfitani was named 'CFO of the Year' at the 2023 Equilibrist Award, granted by the Brazilian Institute of Finance Executives (IBEF-SP), one of the industry's top honors. 

 About Azul  
Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) is Brazil's largest airline in number of flights and destinations served, with over 900 flights per day to more than 150 cities. With an operational fleet of more than 160 aircraft and more than 14,000 crew members, Azul flies more than 300 direct regional, domestic and international routes. In 2022, Azul was named the most on-time airline in the world, according to the OnTime Performance-OTP Review report by Cirium - the world's leading reference for operational data in the aviation industry. In addition, in 2020, Azul was elected the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice, being the only Brazilian carrier to be awarded with both prestigious industry recognitions. For more information, visit www.voeazul.com.br/ri.  

SOURCE Azul

Also from this source

Amazon hires Azul to speed up deliveries in the North of Brazil

Amazon and Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras signed an agreement to strengthen the package delivery capacity in the North region of Brazil. Thanks to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Passenger Aviation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Air Freight

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.