Azul is selected as the best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor

On board the modern A330 aircraft, used for Azul flights to the United States and Europe, customers traveling in Azul Business, as well as Azul Economy will experience the relaxed sophistication of the onboard product and experience. Product elements from the dining menu, wine selection, entertainment options and most importantantly the award winning inflight customer service are all designed to deliver an industry leading experience. Customers can also enjoy the enhanced legroom of the Azul EconomyExtra product, or the innovative Azul SkySofa during their flights to the United States or Europe.

For the domestic flights within Brazil, Azul customers enjoy a truly exclusive and unique experience. Azul is the only airline in Brazil offering 40 channels of free seatback live TV, a large selection of free drinks and snacks, free morning coffee and fruit and finally a relaxing free beer service during evening happy hour flights.

For John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul, these awards have increased significance because they were selected by customers' themselves. "We dedicate these awards to our customers and crewmembers. These 2018 Travelers' Choice awards clearly demonstrate that customers see the additional value and benefits of flying with Azul. This is a true testament to my more than 11,000 colleagues that show incredible dedication and passion in taking care of our customers every single day and every single flight. These awards are a direct result of their efforts", concludes Rodgerson.

This is the 2nd consecutive year Azul has won these important distinctions from TripAdvisor. In addition, for 2017 Azul was awarded as the most on-time airline in Brazil and Latin America by FlightStats as well as the best airline in Brazil by SkyTrax.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served, offers 766 daily flights to 104 destinations. With an operating fleet of 122 aircraft and more than 10,000 crewmembers, the company has a network of 223 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2017. Among other awards received in 2017, Azul was elected third best airline in the world by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and best low cost carrier in South America for the seventh consecutive time by Skytrax. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil and most on-time low-cost carrier in the Americas in 2017 according to OAG's Punctuality League, the industry's most comprehensive annual ranking of on-time performance. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

