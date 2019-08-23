Azul is the first Brazilian airline to join TSA Pre-Check

SAO PAULO, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul Airlines is the first Brazilian carrier to be certified by the Transportation Security Administration as a TSA Pre-Check expedited screening program member.

TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program that enables low-risk travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience at more than 200 U.S. airports. For TSA Pre-Check travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets. According to the TSA, 94 percent of passengers in TSA Pre-Check lanes waited less than five minutes.

"Our customers have been asking for TSA Pre-Check and now we are proud to be the first Brazilian airline to deliver this experience to our customers. Whether you are departing on our nonstop flights from Orlando, Fort Lauderdale or beginning your trip at any of our partner cities, flying Azul from the United States to Brazil has never been more convenient", says Abhi Shah, Chief Revenue Officer at Azul.

TSA Pre-Check is available for eligible passengers when departing from a U.S. airport and when connecting on domestic flights after returning to the U.S. Travelers who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents of the U.S. can apply for TSA Pre-Check for a cost of $85 for five years, or $17 per year.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 870 daily flights to 114 destinations. With an operating fleet of 130 aircraft and more than 11,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 220 non-stop routes as of June 30, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. In 2018, the Company was elected best airline by Kayak's Flight Hacker Guide. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil in 2018 according to FlightStats. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Press Relations

Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras

Phone.: +55 11 4831 1245

Mobile +55 11 9 8196 1035

imprensa@voeazul.com.br

SOURCE Azul Linhas Aéreas

Related Links

https://www.voeazul.com.br

