Azul Reports May 2019 Traffic

SÃO PAULO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for May 2019.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 26.7% compared to May 2018 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 20.4%, resulting in a load factor of 84.3%, an increase of 4.2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2018.

Domestic passenger traffic increased 32.8% on a 23.0% increase in capacity resulting in a load factor of 83.3%, 6.2 percentage points higher than May 2018. International load factor was 87.8%.

"May was another outstanding month for Azul - our load factor went up 4.2 percentage points while capacity grew 20.4%. We ended the month with 27 A320neos in our fleet and are excited with the fleet transformation opportunities that lie ahead of us, says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO."



May-19 May-18 % ∆ YTD 19 YTD 18 % ∆ Total











RPK (million) 2,331 1,839 26.7% 11,304 9,604 17.7% ASK (million) 2,764 2,295 20.4% 13,641 11,762 16.0% Load factor 84.3% 80.1% +4.2 p.p. 82.9% 81.7% +1.2 p.p. Domestic











RPK (million) 1,787 1,345 32.8% 8,672 7,075 22.6% ASK (million) 2,144 1,744 23.0% 10,510 8,862 18.6% Load factor 83.3% 77.1% +6.2 p.p. 82.5% 79.8% +2.7 p.p. International











RPK (million) 544 494 10.1% 2,632 2,529 4.1% ASK (million) 620 552 12.3% 3,131 2,900 8.0% Load factor 87.8% 89.5% -1.7 p.p. 84.1% 87.2% -3.1 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 820 daily flights to 113 destinations. With an operating fleet of 125 aircraft and more than 11,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 223 non-stop routes as of March 31, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and in 2018, the Company was elected best airline by Kayak's Flight Hacker Guide, and also best regional carrier in South America for the eighth consecutive time by Skytrax. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil in 2018 according to FlightStats. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Glossary

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)

One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)

Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

