Azul Reports May Traffic

Domestic passenger traffic increased 1.5% on a 2.6% increase in capacity resulting in a load factor of 77.1%, 0.9 percentage points lower than May 2017. This reduction was due to the truck driver's strike in Brazil, which resulted in a higher number of reservations canceled and an increase in no-show rates between May 24th and May 31st".

Year to date Azul continues to be the most on-time airline in Brazil with 91% of flights departing within 15 minutes of departure time, according to FlightStats.



May-18 May-17 % ∆ YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % ∆ Total











RPK (million) 1.839 1.614 14,0% 9.604 8.409 14,2% ASK (million) 2.295 2.022 13,5% 11.762 10.362 13,5% Load factor 80,1% 79,8% +0,3 p.p. 81,7% 81,1% +0,6 p.p. Domestic











RPK (million) 1.345 1.325 1,5% 7.075 6.905 2,5% ASK (million) 1.744 1.700 2,6% 8.862 8.713 1,7% Load factor 77,1% 78,0% -0,9 p.p. 79,8% 79,2% +0,6 p.p. International











RPK (million) 494 288 71,4% 2.529 1.504 68,1% ASK (million) 552 322 71,5% 2.900 1.649 75,9% Load factor 89,5% 89,6% -0,1 p.p. 87,2% 91,2% -4,0 p.p.

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served, offers 739 daily flights to 106 destinations. With an operating fleet of 120 aircraft and more than 10,000 crewmembers, the company has a network of 206 non-stop routes as of March 31, 2018. This year, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and in 2017, the Company was elected best low cost carrier in South America for the seventh consecutive time by Skytrax. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil and most on-time low-cost carrier in the Americas in 2017 according to OAG's Punctuality League, the industry's most comprehensive annual ranking of on-time performance. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)

One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)

Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

