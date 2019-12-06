Azul Reports November 2019 Traffic

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for November 2019.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 30.6% compared to November 2018 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 32.5%, resulting in a load factor of 82.4%. Domestic load factor was 82.2% and international load factor was 83.3%. Year to date, total load factor was 83.5%, 1.3 percentage points higher than the same period in 2018.

"Once again we saw a significant increase in domestic capacity matched by an equal growth in passenger demand as we continue to see a positive market environment in Brazil. We ended November with 34 A320neos and three E2s, the main drivers of our capacity and margin expansion going forward", says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

















Nov-19 Nov-18 % ∆ YTD 19 YTD 18 % ∆ Total











RPK (million) 2,456 1,880 30.6% 26,984 21,831 23.6% ASK (million) 2,979 2,249 32.5% 32,328 26,553 21.7% Load factor 82.4% 83.6% -1.2 p.p. 83.5% 82.2% +1.3 p.p. Domestic











RPK (million) 1,902 1,459 30.4% 20,655 16,158 27.8% ASK (million) 2,315 1,769 30.9% 24,926 20,016 24.5% Load factor 82.2% 82.5% -0.3 p.p. 82.9% 80.7% +2.2 p.p. International











RPK (million) 553 421 31.4% 6,329 5,673 11.6% ASK (million) 664 480 38.3% 7,402 6,537 13.2% Load factor 83.3% 87.7% -4.4 p.p. 85.5% 86.8% -1.3 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 910 daily flights to 112 destinations. With an operating fleet of 132 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 237 non-stop routes as of September 30, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. In 2018, the Company was elected best airline by Kayak's Flight Hacker Guide. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil in 2018 according to FlightStats. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Glossary

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)

One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)

Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

