Azul Reports November 2020 Traffic

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the best airline in the world according to Tripadvisor, announces today its preliminary traffic results for November 2020.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 17.5% compared to October 2020 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 12.2%, resulting in a load factor of 83.1%. Domestic load factor was 83.8% and international load factor was 72.6%.

"In November we recovered 85% of our domestic demand, which is one of the fastest rates in the world. We expect this trend to continue as we progressively ramp up our operations. We will fly to 113 destinations by the end of 2020 as our fleet flexibility and unique network structure enable us to accurately match capacity with demand", said John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.



Nov-20 Oct-20 % ∆ Nov-19 % ∆ Total









RPK (million) 1,718 1,462 17.5% 2,456 -30.0% ASK (million) 2,068 1,844 12.2% 2,979 -30.6% Load factor 83.1% 79.3% +3.8 p.p. 82.4% +0.7 p.p. Domestic









RPK (million) 1,616 1,354 19.3% 1,902 -15.1% ASK (million) 1,928 1,678 14.9% 2,315 -16.7% Load factor 83.8% 80.7% +3.1 p.p. 82.2% +1.6 p.p. International









RPK (million) 102 108 -5.8% 553 -81.6% ASK (million) 141 166 -15.2% 664 -78.8% Load factor 72.6% 65.3% +7.3 p.p. 83.3% -10.7 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 916 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 13,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 249 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2019. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. Azul was also recognized in 2019 as best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive year by Skytrax. Additionally, in 2019, Azul ranked among the top ten most on–time low-cost carriers in the world, according to OAG. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Glossary

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)

One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)

Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

