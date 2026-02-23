Azul S.A. Appoints John S. Slattery to its Strategy Committee

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 23, 2026 AZUL S.A. (B3: AZUL53; OTC: AZULQ) ("Azul" or "Company"), the largest airline in Brazil in number of cities served and direct domestic routes, today announced the appointment of John S. Slattery to its Strategy Committee, effective February 20, 2026.

John joins Azul at a pivotal moment as the Company finalizes its emergence from its Chapter 11 process, bringing decades of global leadership experience in the aerospace and aviation industries.

John currently serves as a director of BETA Technologies, a position he has held since October 2025, and as Chairman of Forgital Group, an Italian aerospace supplier, since July 2025. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of GE Aerospace from June 2022 to June 2024, and previously as President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Aviation from September 2020 to June 2022. At GE Aviation, John led one of the world's largest aircraft engine suppliers, overseeing commercial strategy, operations, and regulatory engagement across global markets. Prior to joining GE Aviation, John served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Embraer Commercial Aviation from January 2016 to September 2020, where he was responsible for the global commercial aircraft business of Embraer.

"We are delighted to welcome John to Azul. His deep industry knowledge, global perspective, and proven leadership in highly regulated environments make him an exceptional addition to our Strategy Committee," said John Rodgerson, Chief Executive Officer of Azul. "John is joining the Company at a key time and his expertise in business leadership, corporate governance, risk management, regulatory affairs and globally competitive industries will be invaluable in supporting Azul as the Company emerges from the Chapter process 11 and positions itself for disciplined and sustainable growth."

"I am honored to join the Strategy Committee of Azul at this exciting time," said John S. Slattery. "I look forward to working together with the Board, the management team and the other members of the Strategy Committee to help advance Azul's strategic priorities as it builds on the transformational measures delivered during its Chapter 11 process and as it continues to execute its long-term strategy."

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL53; OTC: AZULQ), the largest airline in Brazil in terms of cities served, offers more than 800 daily flights to 137 destinations. With an operational fleet of around 200 aircraft and over 15,000 crew members, the company operates a network of 250 direct routes. Azul was ranked by Cirium (a leading aviation data analytics company) as the 2nd most punctual airline in the world in 2023. In 2020, Azul was awarded as the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, marking the first time a Brazilian airline achieved first place in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information, visit Azul's website, www.voeazul.com.br/imprensa.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 2880

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tel: +55 98196-1035

[email protected]

SOURCE Azul S.A.