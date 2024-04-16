Azul's technical team is two-time champion in maintenance tournament in the United States

The American Maintenance Competition took place in Chicago and has become known as one of the most rigorous competitions in the world in the aviation sector

SÃO PAULO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Azul, the largest airline in daily flights and destinations served in Brazil, won the title of two-time champion at the American Maintenance Competition (AMC), an annual aeronautical maintenance tournament. The company was represented by two teams formed by AzulTecs, as those responsible for the maintenance area are called. The competition took place in Chicago, United States, on the last days of April 9, 10, and 11.

The competition brought together 90 teams from different countries, the technicians are part of educational institutions, airlines, manufacturers, repair and manufacturing companies, and military teams, Azul was the only Brazilian airline participant, with two teams and won the "Best International Team for the Second Consecutive Year – Paul Cousin Award Trophy". The AzulTecs were ranked 12th overall among all competitors, including American teams.

"This victory is the result of the hard work, dedication, and passion of our Crewmembers, as everyone who works at Azul is called. Safety is our main value since we arrived in the market, 15 years ago. Being recognized for quality in this area, in such an important event as the AMC, is an honor and reaffirms Azul's commitment to excellence in everything it does," said Azul's Technical Vice-President, Flávio Costa.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) is Brazil's largest airline in number of flights and cities served, an average of 900 flights per day, to more than 150 destinations. With an operational fleet of more than 160 aircraft and more than 14,000 crew members, Azul has more than 300 direct routes. In 2022, Azul was voted the most punctual airline in the world, according to the OnTime Performance-OTP Review report by Cirium - the world's leading reference for operational data in the industry. In addition, in 2020, it received the award for best airline in the world by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice, being the only Brazilian company to receive both recognitions. For more information, visit www.voeazul.com.br/ri.

