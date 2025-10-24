Azumi Welcomes DIAFA as Strategic Partner, Marking a New Era of Global Growth

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed restaurant group behind Zuma enters a new chapter with Abu Dhabi–based luxury hospitality company DIAFA, joining existing partner Doğuş Hospitality to drive the next phase of global expansion.

Azumi Ltd., the internationally acclaimed restaurant group behind Zuma, ROKA, Oblix, and other globally celebrated dining concepts, today announced a new strategic partnership with DIAFA, a new Abu Dhabi–based luxury hospitality investment company.

The alliance marks a significant milestone for Azumi, uniting DIAFA and long-standing partner Doğuş Hospitality in a shared vision for the group's next chapter — one defined by creative evolution, cultural relevance, and ambitious global growth.

For more than two decades, Zuma and ROKA have helped shape the modern dining landscape through their distinct approach to contemporary Japanese cuisine, understated design, and global consistency. From London to Dubai, Miami to the Maldives, and Hong Kong to Istanbul, the brands have become synonymous with elevated dining experiences that balance authenticity and innovation with effortless hospitality.

The investment from DIAFA will accelerate Azumi's ambitions — enabling the evolution of its flagship brands, the international expansion of existing restaurants such as Oblix, and the creation of new lifestyle and experiential concepts already in development.

Sven Koch, CEO of Azumi Ltd., said:

"This partnership represents an incredible alignment of values and vision. DIAFA's belief in creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural authenticity resonates deeply with who we are and our heritage as a group. Together with our long-standing partners at Doğuş Hospitality and new partners at DIAFA, we are excited to shape the next era of Azumi — continuing to deliver exceptional experiences while exploring new ideas, destinations, and concepts around the world."

As Azumi looks to the future, the group remains committed to what has always defined its success — creating extraordinary experiences that redefine the standards of global dining. United by a shared vision, this partnership strengthens Azumi's position as a leading force in global hospitality, where creative integrity and strategic ambition come together to shape the next two decades of enduring success.

SOURCE Azumi Ltd.