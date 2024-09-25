Azuna and the New York Giants Team Up to Celebrate Century Milestone

"The Scent of a Century" Design Commemorates 100 Years of Giants Football

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azuna is bringing together the Big Apple and fandom for the New York Giants! A leader in air freshening innovation, Azuna is thrilled to announce its partnership with the New York Giants. Through this partnership, Azuna celebrates its history rooted in tradition, performance, and passion for excellence, culminating in the launch of "The Scent of a Century" collection.

Azuna "The Scent of a Century" Starter Kit

The collection, designed to commemorate the New York Giants' 100th season, offers a fresh and clean tea tree scent with notes of fresh apple and hints of cinnamon that captures the spirit of the Big Apple. The scent will be available in a variety of product offerings that are a safer alternative to candles and aimed at tackling odors in homes, including the Small Room Odor Eliminator Treatment, Small Room Duo, Small Room Trio, 24oz Odor Eliminator Gel Refill Pouch, Whole Home Odor Eliminator Kit, and Luxe Glass Whole Home Kit. The collection will also soon include the 8 oz Odor Eliminator + Air Freshener Starter Kit.

The Giants have long represented excellence, and Azuna founder Scott Dancy, a proud New Jersey native, carries that same sense of pride. "I grew up a die-hard Giants fan," Dancy remarked. "My dream was always to become either the quarterback or develop a partnership with the New York Giants. One of those dreams came true. We are thrilled to offer a safe and natural air freshening solution not only for the Giants' fans, but for all football fans alike in their homes all season long."

Scott Dancy's personal connection with the Giants runs deep. He was a college teammate of Giants head coach Brian Daboll. This shared history has blossomed into a partnership that brings a refreshing and healthy scent alternative with a partner headquartered right here in New York.

Product packaging includes the Giants 100th season logo and the collection is available for purchase on AzunaFresh.com.

About Azuna

Azuna is a DTC household products company that creates plant-based, naturally powerful odor-eliminating solutions. Established in 2019, Azuna is one of the fastest growing consumer product goods companies in the country. Proudly based in Buffalo, N.Y., Azuna is committed to creating amazing products, sustainability and jobs in the United States. For more information, visit www.azunafresh.com.

About the New York Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. The Giants have won eight championships: 1927, 1934, 1938, 1956, 1986, 1990, 2007 and 2011. After twice winning two titles in five years, the Giants are the only NFL franchise with Super Bowl victories in four consecutive decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants kicked off their 100th season of play this year.

SOURCE Azuna