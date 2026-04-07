Azuna Launches Best-Selling Odor Eliminators at Fresh Thyme Market in First Grocery Retail Partnership

Azuna's tea tree oil-based odor eliminators are now available in dozens of stores across the Midwest.

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azuna, a leading plant-powered odor-eliminator brand, today announced its first-ever entry into retail with Fresh Thyme Market, the natural grocer born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. The launch brings Azuna's best-selling odor-eliminating products to 69 locations across the Midwest, spanning Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Azuna is a modern, plant-powered home care brand known for its refillable odor-eliminating system designed to keep homes fresh without harsh chemicals or simply masking odors. Each system features glass jars paired with Azuna's proprietary gel refills, powered by 100% pure Australian tea tree oil to eliminate odors from common sources like pets, sports equipment, smelly shoes, bacteria, mold, and mildew. Each refill works continuously for up to 90 days, delivering long-lasting freshness in a clean, design-forward format. The brand has captured the hearts of over 150,000 active subscribers who swear by Azuna's game-changing performance, transforming every corner of the home into fresh, inviting spaces through the power of nature.

This expansion aligns with a decisive shift in consumer behavior; sustainable and 'better-for-you' products now account for roughly one-third of all growth in the CPG sector, according to McKinsey & Co (source). This demand is particularly concentrated in the scent category; Innova Market Insights (source) reports that two-thirds of consumers want air care products to smell as natural as possible, with nearly half preferring more natural household fresheners. By entering the physical retail space, Azuna is capturing this high-growth segment on the shelves of a partner that shares its core wellness-focused values.

Azuna has created exclusive retail-specific kits and pouches for Fresh Thyme to capture shoppers' attention on-shelves and allow customers to experience Azuna's premium glass-and-gel system at a significant value:

One-Room Kit ($29.99): The ultimate starter set for a fresh home. Includes (1) 4oz Luxe Glass Jar and (1) 10oz Refill Pouch in Azuna's signature Aromatherapy scent for 90 days of odor elimination.

The ultimate starter set for a fresh home. Includes (1) 4oz Luxe Glass Jar and (1) 10oz Refill Pouch in Azuna's signature Aromatherapy scent for 90 days of odor elimination. 10oz Refill Pouch ($27.99): A high-capacity value pouch for continuous odor elimination, available in three curated varieties: Aromatherapy: A spa-like blend for total home wellness. Amalfi Breeze: A crisp, coastal scent inspired by the Mediterranean. Pet: Specially formulated with pure Texas cedarwood oil and Azuna's proprietary bioactive odor-absorbing molecule to neutralize the toughest pet odors.

A high-capacity value pouch for continuous odor elimination, available in three curated varieties:

"We use the best of nature to solve one of the most common problems: stubborn odors," said Scott Dancy, CEO and Founder of Azuna. "The millions of products we've sold demonstrate that consumers are looking for effective, plant-powered alternatives to plug-ins and candles, while the loyalty of our 150,000+ subscribers proves that Azuna truly works at eliminating odors. Partnering with Fresh Thyme, a grocer built on the genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives, allows us to bring the power of Azuna to retail aisles for the first time—backed by the retailer's trusted stamp of approval. We are confident that once customers see our products in person—from our beautiful glass jars to our best-selling scents—we will find even greater success in reaching those who are actively seeking healthier odor solutions."

Fresh Thyme shoppers can find Azuna in the Household department starting today. For more information, visit https://azunafresh.com/pages/fresh-thyme or follow the journey on Instagram @azunafresh.

About Azuna

Azuna is a modern, plant-powered home care brand harnessing 100% pure Australian tea tree oil to eliminate odors through its premium line of best-selling products. Azuna's core formula more naturally eliminates odors from common sources like pets, sports equipment, smelly shoes, bacteria, mold, and mildew. Without harsh chemicals, Azuna's formulation relies on all-natural tea tree oil as the active ingredient, instead of relying solely on fragrances that only mask the odor. The brand has captured the hearts of over 150,000 active subscribers who swear by Azuna's game-changing performance. The line is phthalate-free, cruelty-free, safe for families and pets when used as directed, and proudly manufactured in the USA. To experience Azuna, please visit www.azuna.com, @azunafresh on Instagram, or visit your local Fresh Thyme Market.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a better-for-you, Midwest-based grocer with a mission to foster healthier communities by offering real, fresh food, vitamins, and body care products. The grocery retailer was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives and does so by focusing on three core pillars: quality, experience, and community. Every day, Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience and a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food, as well as vitamin and body care products. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com.

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SOURCE Azuna