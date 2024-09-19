Azuna to Introduce New Scent Collection

The Fast-Growing Home Brand Collaborates with The Ohio State University to Create "Scarlet and Gray All The Way ~ With a Hint of Victory" Scent

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the back-to-school season, Azuna, a leading natural odor eliminator company, is excited to launch a brand-new air-freshening collection that offers a unique scent – made with Ohio State students, alumni and college football fans in mind. This exciting new product celebrates the rich traditions of, and pride for, Ohio State while introducing a modern twist to natural and safe odor elimination to loyal Azuna fans.

Azuna Scarlet and Gray All The Way Starter Kit

Azuna, known for its vast line of indoor air-freshening products, including gels, sprays, and wipes, has developed a custom scent as part of this collaboration with Ohio State called "Scarlet and Gray All the Way ~ With a Hint of Victory." This sophisticated and fresh blend captures the essence of the Buckeye spirit.

"At Azuna, we know how powerful and spirited collegiate and alumni communities is when it comes to their respective academic institution, which is why we are thrilled to work with The Ohio State University," said Amanda Cummings, Azuna Vice President of Partnerships. "We wanted to create the 'Scarlet and Gray' scent collection to perfectly encapsulate and celebrate the immense pride that Buckeyes have for Ohio State, just in time for back to school and the highly anticipated collegiate football season."

The new Ohio State-inspired scent will be featured in Azuna's unique Odor Eliminator + Air Freshener gel format that is all-natural and non-toxic. The product lineup for the Azuna x Ohio State collection includes Azuna's classic Luxe Glass Whole Home Kit and the Starter Kit – perfect for new users – as well as an Odor Eliminator Gel Refill – a great addition to Azuna fans' scent collections. The "set it and forget it" format of this collection works 24/7 making it the perfect addition for any living space – especially dorm rooms – as it is easily refillable and sustainable, ensuring that Buckeyes can enjoy the new scent in their daily lives.

Known for its various collaborations and collections with top sports teams across the country, Azuna's Ohio State licensing agreement marks the company's entry into the collegiate category.

The "Scarlet and Gray" collection may be purchased at AzunaFresh.com. Learn more about Azuna on Instagram and TikTok @azunafresh.

About Azuna

Azuna is dedicated to naturally eliminating odors for cleaner, fresher, and healthier air. Made with 100% Australian tea tree oil, Azuna tackles and eliminates unwanted odors both at home and on the go without harsh chemicals. The brand recently was named in the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 list as one of the top companies that are building the future. Azuna is proud to partner with organizations that value tradition and excellence. Azuna holds existing partnerships with professional sports teams like the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Buffalo Sabres, and Texas A&M Athletics.

About The Ohio State University College of Arts and Sciences

The Ohio State University College of Arts and Sciences is the academic heart of the university, offering a diverse and inclusive environment where students and faculty engage in groundbreaking research, creative work, and scholarship across a wide array of disciplines. With a commitment to education for citizenship and community engagement, the college prepares graduates to be leaders in a rapidly changing world.

Product offerings:

24 oz Refill Pouch

8oz Starter Kit

Luxe Glass Whole Home Kit (4 glass 1 24oz refill)

