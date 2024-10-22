Azura Launches from Stealth to Take DeFi Mainstream

Seed funding of $6.9 million underscores critical need for a universal application for decentralized finance

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Azura emerged from stealth to launch the interfacing layer for decentralized finance (DeFi), backed by $6.9 million in seed funding led by Garry Tan's Initialized Capital. Additional investors include Volt Capital, Winklevoss Capital, Alliance, Raj Gokal (co-founder of Solana), Meltem Demirors (former co-chair, World Economic Forum's Cryptocurrency Council), Stephane Gosselin (co-founder of Flashbots), and other prominent figures in the crypto industry.

Azura is a platform designed to simplify and enhance the user experience of DeFi. As the number of blockchains and decentralized protocols grows, the fragmentation of onchain liquidity and assets, and the complexity of crypto services does, too—making it especially difficult for users to navigate the space. Azura addresses these challenges by offering a unified application that aggregates and standardizes interactions across various blockchains and protocols.

Six months after launching a "proof of concept" trading terminal, Azura had already begun generating more than eight figures in annualized revenue with close to $1 billion in lifetime volume. The Azura team is composed of engineers from Citadel Securities, Two Sigma, D.E. Shaw, Optiver, Flashbots, Coinbase, and Bloomberg, among others.

"Despite the immense potential of DeFi, there's been an overemphasis on the infrastructure layer, leaving application teams under-funded and bootstrapped," said Jackson Denka, CEO and founder of Azura. "This neglect has stunted the growth of the DeFi ecosystem. With Azura, we've built a comprehensive, user-friendly platform that bridges this gap and paves the way for broader adoption of DeFi."

Bridging the Fragmentation in Decentralized Finance

The current state of DeFi can be compared to the early days of the internet prior to Google. As the number of websites exploded through the early '90s, the internet became fragmented and complex, with users relying on multiple search engines, directories, and message boards to discover new information.

Today, users must navigate innumerable services and applications to interact with DeFi. It's a maze of blockchains, wallets, bridges, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and other protocols. This fragmentation increases friction and complexity, and serves as a significant barrier to adoption.

Introducing Azura: The Interfacing Layer for Decentralized Finance

Azura's goal is to allow anyone, from anywhere in the world, to trade any asset—enabled by DeFi. Regardless of the underlying blockchain or protocol, Azura offers the same ease-of-use and breadth of features as traditional fintech products. By abstracting away the complexities of DeFi, Azura preserves the benefits of onchain capital markets—self-custody, decentralization, and transparency—while significantly lowering the barrier to entry for new users.

Azura is designed to bring DeFi to a broader audience by aggregating all major forms of decentralized crypto infrastructure (chains, bridges, exchanges, etc.) into the first standardized application for interfacing with DeFi.

Key Features of Azura:

Intent-Based and Asset Agnostic Order-Routing: Users can interact with any onchain asset effortlessly.

Users can interact with any onchain asset effortlessly. Omnichain Interoperability: Unlocks fragmented liquidity across multiple blockchains.

Unlocks fragmented liquidity across multiple blockchains. Unified Interface and Application Layer: Enables interaction with any onchain protocol from a single, standardized application.

Enables interaction with any onchain protocol from a single, standardized application. Enhanced User Experience: Abstracts complex onchain concepts, providing a smooth and intuitive interface.

"New protocols and infrastructure have again shifted the state of the art and we're now seeing performance and fee structures competitive with centralized systems without meaningful UX tradeoffs," said Brett Gibson, Managing Partner, Initialized Capital. "The next natural next step is to move beyond protocol specific DeFi clients to a unified application layer sourcing liquidity and listing instruments across chains and protocols. This will finally make the full exchange experience available in a truly decentralized manner. Upon meeting Jackson, Azura immediately stood out to us as the team that would realize this vision. Their extreme engineering velocity was apparent and it was paired with extraordinary product sensibilities rooted in their depth of understanding of the crypto traders and the ecosystem."

"Our investment in Azura aligns with our mission of backing impressive founders building at the frontier, and this is certainly the case with Jackson and his team," said Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Winklevoss Capital. "Azura is tackling critical access and user experience problems for DeFi, and we're excited to support them on their journey. By addressing the current fragmentation and complexity of DeFi, Azura is ensuring that these technologies become easy to use and accessible to all."

About Azura

Azura is the industry's first interfacing layer for decentralized finance (DeFi). For more information, visit https://azura.xyz

SOURCE Azura