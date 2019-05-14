Azura Vascular Care brand expands to Broward County

Azura Vascular Care Plantation, under the medical directorship of Interventional Nephrologist Naveen Goel, MD, has set the standard for excellence in vascular care by offering minimally invasive procedures for dialysis access care and maintenance, including fistula salvage, angioplasty, thrombectomy, thrombolysis, stent placement and more. All treatments are performed safely and effectively in an outpatient setting, allowing patients to recover in the comfort of their home that same day.

"This name change indicates that we are partners with a national network of vascular care and ambulatory surgery centers. The clinical team at Azura Vascular Care Plantation remains the same first-class patient care provider for dialysis access management that has served Plantation and the surrounding community for more than a decade. The value of partnering with Azura extends our access to the latest medical research and newer technology which translates into an exceptional patient experience and clinical outcomes. In the end, we provide our patients with a welcome alternative to hospitalizations for dialysis access care," said Dr. Goel.

Dr. Goel also leads Azura Surgery Center Plantation, which is licensed by the Agency for Health Care Administration in the state of Florida and accredited by The Joint Commission.

Appointments are scheduled Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To learn more or request an appointment call, 954-583-8472.

Azura Vascular Care has Florida locations in Plantation, Miami, Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola, Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampa. The Jacksonville and Tampa locations also announced today their name change to Azura Vascular Care.

About Azura Vascular Care

Azura Vascular Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, is a national leader in the field of vascular specialty services. Operating outpatient vascular care and ambulatory surgery centers in 25 states and Puerto Rico, Azura's physicians and trained medical specialist perform minimally invasive procedures to treat and manage a wide variety of conditions, including dialysis access management, peripheral artery disease, uterine fibroids, varicoceles, varicose veins and more. For more information, visit the Azura Vascular Care website.

