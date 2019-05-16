Azura Vascular Care brand rolls out in Northeast Florida

"With this name change brings the association between our center and Azura Vascular Care, a national network of vascular care and ambulatory surgery centers. Our patients can expect the same great care from our highly trained team. Because we are strong proponents of patient education, the partnership with Azura expands our access to the latest medical research and newest technology which directly benefits every patient we care for," said Dr. Razdan. "The overall patient experience at our center is a more convenient and cost-effective alternative to both outpatient hospital procedures and inpatient hospital stays."

Dr. Razdan also leads Azura Surgery Center Jacksonville, which is licensed by the Agency for Health Care Administration in the state of Florida and accredited by The Joint Commission. Appointments are scheduled Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. To learn more or request an appointment call, 904-353-3664.

Azura Vascular Care has Florida locations in Jacksonville, Miami, Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola, Orlando, Plantation and Tampa. The Plantation and Tampa locations also announced this week their name change to Azura Vascular Care.

About Azura Vascular Care

Azura Vascular Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, is a national leader in the field of vascular specialty services. Operating and managing outpatient vascular care and ambulatory surgery centers in 25 states and Puerto Rico, Azura's physicians and trained medical specialists perform minimally invasive procedures focusing on excellence in clinical outcomes and delivering a great customer experience to patients with various vascular conditions that can be treated safely in an outpatient setting. For more information, visit the Azura Vascular Care website.

Contact:

Susan McKeown, Vice President, Marketing

Phone: 908-665-6413 Ext. 1323

Email: susan.mckeown@azuracare.com

SOURCE Azura Vascular Care

Related Links

http://www.azuravascularcare.com

