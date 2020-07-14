Azure Databricks Now Available on Microsoft Azure Government

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the data and AI company, today announced that Azure Databricks is now on Azure Government as a public preview. Databricks is used by organizations worldwide as an open platform for data engineering, machine learning and analytics. This preview complements Azure Databricks security and compliance for high-impact data analytics and AI across a wide range of use cases. From personalized healthcare and education to space exploration and energy research, Azure Databricks enables organizations to accelerate new innovation while minimizing risk.

Customers building applications for executive agencies of the U.S. Government are often required to use specific Azure regions when processing, storing, and transmitting sensitive data. Azure Government offers the broadest level of certifications of any cloud provider to simplify even the most critical government compliance requirements. Now, Azure Government customers across government agencies, state and local governments, public universities, and government contractors can begin testing their applications, data engineering pipelines, and data science use cases on Azure Databricks.

"For regulated public sector use cases, such as immunization, chronic disease prevention, transportation, weather, and financial and economic risk analytics, Azure Databricks on Microsoft Azure helps customers address security and compliance requirements," said David Cook, Chief Information Security Officer at Databricks. "For us, this public preview in the Azure Government region validates Databricks' security controls and monitoring best practices. Azure Databricks enables customers to make faster decisions, more accurate predictions, and drive innovation with unified and collaborative data analytics."

"Microsoft Azure Government is considered a gold standard among public sector agencies and their partners who are modernizing their approaches to information security and privacy," said Lily Kim, General Manager of Azure Global at Microsoft. "The addition of Databricks to our Azure Government portfolio allows customers to transform mission-critical workloads to the cloud and test in a dedicated cloud region that adheres to stringent security and compliance regulations."

Patrick Munis, CEO of NewWave said, "The federal government is really leading America in leveraging the cloud and the new generation of data tools. We are honored to be a trusted partner supporting the change in how government gets its work done."

