Azure Power Announced Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Ended September 30, 2021 After the Market Close on December 10, 2021

NEW DELHI, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- December 10, 2021: Azure Power, a leading renewable power producer in India, reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on Friday, December 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss results on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time. Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call by visiting http://investors.azurepower.com/events-and-presentations.

SOURCE Azure Power