Azure Power Awarded Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry as Part of World Finance Magazine's Sustainability Awards 2020

NEW DELHI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power, a leading solar power producer in India, has been awarded the Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry by World Finance Magazine. Azure Power received the award for their effective environmental, social and governance pillars, and operating their business while meeting sustainable needs. Azure Power has cut emissions, reduced water consumption and ensured their physical waste is disposed properly and with as little carbon footprint as possible. Over the years, Azure Power has avoided over 5.2 million tons of CO2 equivalents since inception, realized 50% savings last year in water consumption per unit of electricity generated and created over 4,300 local jobs since inception in the remote communities we operate in.

Through Azure Power's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, they have made a positive impact on the communities they operate in and improve livelihood among rural households through various activities around the thematic areas of skill development, water and education. Their core values of honesty, excellence, entrepreneurship and social responsibility reinforce the approach to providing energy in a sustainable way.

Commenting on this award, Mr. Ranjit Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power said "For us, sustainability is the essence of our business and lies at the heart of our value proposition. At Azure, we continue to work towards sustainable economic development across our communities to contribute to a better society."

World Finance provides coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and global economy. The magazine is now introducing sustainability awards to businesses that have shown admirable commitment to sustainability and are making the business world a much greener place. All of World Finance's sustainability awards winners are announced at https://www.worldfinance.com/awards/sustainability-awards-2020.

About Azure Power

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-India portfolio over 7 gigawatts. Azure Power developed India's first private utility scale solar project in 2009 and has been at the forefront in the sector as a developer, constructor and operator of solar projects since its inception in 2008. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power manages the entire development and operation process, providing low-cost solar power solutions to customers throughout India. For more information, visit: www.azurepower.com.

Investor Contact



Nathan Judge, CFA

[email protected]

Media Contact

Samitla Subba

[email protected]

SOURCE Azure Power