Azure Power Wins 300 MW ISTS SECI Solar Project

NEW DELHI, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power, a leading solar power producer in India, announced it has received a letter of award (LOA) for a 300 MW solar power ISTS project through a 1.2 GW auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Government of India enterprise and a company with an AA+ domestic debt rating by ICRA, a Moody's Company. With this win, Azure Power has 1.5 GWs of ISTS projects with sovereign counterparties, which is the largest such portfolio in India. Azure Power expects to sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with SECI to supply power at a tariff of INR 2.54 (~US 3.7 cents) per kWh. The project can be developed outside a solar park anywhere in India and is expected to be commissioned by 2021. The company has over 1.5 GWs of ISTS interconnection approvals in place which reduces development risk for its ISTS portfolio.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Ranjit Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power, said, "Our long history of superior solar power operations with SECI has contributed to our success in winning this 300 MW project. Azure has a strong track record of winning projects in every ISTS auction conducted by SECI till date. This is a direct result of our strong project development and execution capabilities. We have secured ISTS interconnection approvals for over 1.5 GWs well ahead of schedule in some of the best sites in the highest solar irradiation locations, thus minimizing execution risk and maximizing returns."

About Azure Power

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-Indian portfolio over 3 gigawatts. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced inhouse operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar power solutions to customers throughout India. It has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of varying sizes, from utility scale, rooftop to mini & micro grids, since its inception in 2008. Highlights include the construction of India's first private utility scale solar PV power plant in 2009 and the implementation of the first MW scale rooftop project under the smart city initiative in 2013.

