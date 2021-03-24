Azuri launches DStv on PayGo Solar TV

Partnership with DStv brings leading international content, including Premier League, to off-grid homes

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azuri Technologies, the first company to launch a complete pay-as-you-go solar TV package in Kenya, and MultiChoice Kenya have announced a partnership to bring DStv content to off-grid households in Kenya. The partnership bundles Azuri's recently announced TV400 product, the 32" solar powered TV and household energy solution, with the DStv HD decoder to offer customers access to leading world class entertainment, local and international news, documentaries and educational content.

Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri said, "We are delighted to partner with Multichoice to bring the world-leading DStv content to our customers. By expanding the choice of content available to even off-grid customers, we are taking another step in shrinking the gap between households with and without the grid."

Nancy Matimu, Managing Director MultiChoice Kenya said: "MultiChoice is always seeking new partnerships to find ways to offer great and affordable video entertainment to families across the country. We want to deliver our local content, telenovelas, world class sport and blockbusters straight into the hands and homes of our customers. This partnership with Azuri is one way that we are able to ensure our content is available to the widest possible audience throughout the country."

Now with an 80W solar panel and a 160Wh LFP battery with an expected life of over 10 years before servicing, Azuri's TV400 system provides peace of mind that householders are able to watch their favourite programs whenever they want. The TV400 system also comes with two high power tube lights, two spotlights, a rechargeable radio, rechargeable torch and USB phone charging with extra capacity to support smartphones, and the DStv HD decoder.

DStv offers the best video entertainment experience with the best local and international stories, nail-biting sporting events including the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, golf, tennis, motorsport, WWE and rugby, up-to-the-minute local and international news, as well as leading international series, movies, documentaries and children's shows. Azuri's off-grid customers will have access to this content available on a variety of package, suitable designed for wholesome family viewing.

The Azuri TV400 system is available for a down-payment of KES 8,999 and a daily usage fee of KES 115 over 30 months. The DStv HD decoder which comes bundled with the Azuri system offers customers a range of viewing packages that they can choose from including DStv Access which costs 1000 per month, DStv Family at 1380, DStv Compact which cost Sh. 2650 per month, DStv Compact Plus at Sh. 4,800 and DStv Premium which costs Sh.7,900 per month.

Azuri Technologies is a leading provider of affordable pay-as-you-go solar home systems to off-grid consumers across Africa. Combining the latest solar innovation and mobile payment technology, Azuri delivers reliable, renewable and distributed power to the millions who have no access to modern powered services. Azuri operates in five key territories; Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda with East Africa Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya and West Africa Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

For more information, please visit: www.azuri-technologies.com

