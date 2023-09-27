Azurity Pharmaceuticals Acquires Slayback Pharma

News provided by

Azurity Pharmaceuticals

27 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

WOBURN, Ma., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Azurity") is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition of Slayback Pharma LLC ("Slayback") today from existing investors including KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Everstone Capital. Slayback is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Azurity.

The acquisition brings together companies with complementary strengths, enhancing Azurity's ability to realize its purpose of Serving Overlooked Patients. The combined development portfolios are expected to yield a significant number of new medicine launches over the coming years.

Azurity leverages its integrated capabilities and vast partner network to continually expand its broad commercial product portfolio and robust pipeline. The company's patient-centric approach is evident in its diverse array of products catering to various medical needs, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinological, gastrointestinal, anti-infectives and oncology. Many of Azurity's medicines are dose-form innovations for patients with needs that are not met by other commercially available therapies.

"I am delighted to announce this combination and the increased potential it brings to do more for overlooked patients," said Richard Blackburn, CEO of Azurity. "The complementary expertise of the two companies in developing innovative dose forms will result in a strong pipeline of new medicines to meet the needs of patients. We will bring the commercial expertise of Azurity to Slayback's pipeline and look forward to introducing an even wider range of dose-forms and formulations to meet a broader set of patient needs."

"The combination of Slayback and Azurity is a union of highly complementary capabilities: Azurity's innovative commercial acumen and Slayback's exceptional R&D platform. I am proud of Slayback's team, our track record of developing complex products with unmatched speed at scale, and the rich history we have built together. I am delighted to join forces with Azurity to help forge a combined entity that is truly one of a kind," added Ajay Singh, Founder and CEO of Slayback.

"We are pleased to add Slayback's complementary product pipeline and robust R&D capabilities to Azurity. The acquisition of Slayback accelerates Azurity's strategic growth plan and enhances our ability to launch multiple innovative new drug products into the market every year to serve overlooked patients," said Jeff Edwards, Partner at QHP Capital, the majority owner of Azurity.

"We have enjoyed working closely with Ajay and Slayback's impressive management team to scale and support the platform as a leading provider of complex pharmaceuticals," said Ali Satvat, Partner and Global Head of Health Care Strategic Growth at KKR. "Together we have established an extensive pipeline that Azurity will further build upon, helping to increase accessibility to health care for patients." 

Greenhill & Co. served as financial advisor and White & Case served as legal advisor to Azurity. Leerink Partners served as lead financial advisor and Raymond James as co-advisor to Slayback while Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Slayback.

About Azurity Pharmaceuticals:
Azurity is a privately-held pharmaceutical company specializing in providing innovative, high-quality medicines that serve overlooked patients. Azurity supplies a large number of products to treat a wide range of medical conditions. These include cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrine, gastro-intestinal, anti-infective and oncology medicines. Many of Azurity's medicines are dose-form innovations for patients with needs that are not met by other available products. Azurity's medicines have benefited millions of people. For more information, please visit www.azurity.com.

About QHP Capital:
QHP Capital is an investor in technology and services companies in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. QHP traces its heritage back to Quintiles (now IQVIA) and NovaQuest Capital Management. QHP has built an investment platform to provide strategic capital and industry expertise in partnership with strong management teams. The investment team consists of seasoned investment and operational professionals with significant investment experience and deep life science and healthcare expertise. QHP benefits from an extensive network of industry experts and relationships that assist in identifying, analyzing, and growing QHP's portfolio companies. QHP also manages the NovaQuest Private Equity funds. For more information, please visit www.qhpcapital.com.

SOURCE Azurity Pharmaceuticals

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.