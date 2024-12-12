AZURITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF AZMIRO™ (testosterone cypionate) injection for intramuscular use, CIII

News provided by

Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dec 12, 2024, 13:00 ET

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azurity Pharmaceuticals announced today the availability of Azmiro™, the first and only FDA-approved prefilled testosterone cypionate injection. Azmiro is an androgen indicated for testosterone replacement therapy in males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.

"Azurity's purpose is to serve overlooked patients by developing innovative dose forms and formulations to serve unmet needs," said Richard Blackburn, CEO of Azurity Pharmaceuticals. "The commercial availability of Azmiro offers a convenient prefilled option for healthcare providers administering testosterone to patients."

Testosterone cypionate intramuscular injections are commonly used as a testosterone replacement therapy for patients with low testosterone by drawing up testosterone cypionate doses from a vial, then administering with a syringe. Azmiro provides an FDA-approved prefilled option now available as a 200 mg/mL single dose syringe.

Safety and efficacy of Azmiro in men with age-related hypogonadism have not been established. For full Azmiro prescribing information, including medication guide, please go to azmiro.com

About Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Azurity specializes in providing innovative, high-quality medicines that serve overlooked patients. We supply a large number of products to treat a wide range of medical conditions. These include anti-infective, cardiovascular/cardiology, central nervous system/cerebrovascular, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, immunology, and oncology medicines. Many of our medicines are dose-form innovations for patients with needs that are not met by other available products. Our medicines have benefited millions of people. For more information, visit www.azurity.com.

PP-AZO-US-0033

SOURCE Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

