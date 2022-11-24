Azuronaut unveils new rebrand as Cocentric

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital employee experience company Azuronaut has rebranded – changing its name to Cocentric and realigning its brand values and visual identity.

Cocentric improves the digital employee experience, bringing people and tech together to unite and connect the workplace. Major global brands, including Kerry Group, Populous, Pladis (McVitie's, Godiva) and The White Company, are already benefiting from Cocentric's strategic approach to workplace communication and collaboration as more businesses adapt their workforces for the future hybrid world of work.

Cocentric has achieved a complete overhaul of the company identity. This includes creating the new company wordmark - a play on the words collaborate, communicate, and centric - to reflect how Cocentric connects organisations with a human-centric approach. The new brand is being launched today across the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand with a redesigned website and digital and social media presence.

Cocentric assists businesses in defining and implementing digital workplace tools to unite and connect workforces by bringing people and technology together. Strong partnerships with the likes of Microsoft, Meta, Zendesk, along with a suite of proprietary products under their belt give Cocentric a strong advantage to recommend and integrate the best technology, improving employee digital experiences and future-proofing businesses for the digital economy

Cocentric, originally founded in 2015, was born in response to the growing demand for digital transformation services in the workplace. Cocentric enhances the employee experience by leveraging partner and proprietary software to build out business' collaboration and productivity tools from the ground up, setting themselves apart as an industry leader in today's hybrid working world.

Regan Collins, Cocentric Founder and CEO, comments: "Our approach to the digital employee experience is unique and our rebrand as Cocentric reflects this, clearly differentiating us from the competition. The rebrand has already been embraced by our employees and stakeholders and we're excited to see it go live."

Brett Sedcole, Cocentric COO and GM APAC, comments: "Our business has evolved hugely over the last few years and the relaunch as Cocentric represents an expression of our huge growth, providing our clients, employees and wider stakeholders real clarity on our strategy moving forward."

