Azusa Banjo's Hit Manga I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl Gets TV Anime Adaptation

Original Creator Shares New Illustration and Special Message to Celebrate the Announcement

TOKYO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YTE Ltd. announced today that the highly popular Japanese manga series I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl, created by Azusa Banjo, will receive a TV anime adaptation. The manga is published in English by Seven Seas Entertainment.

First gaining attention on social media before becoming a hit serialization in comic POOL, I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl is an romantic comedy in which everyone learns to be who they truly are.

New Illustration by Original Creator Azusa Banjo

Mido Kenshiro has loved cosmetics all his life, keeping his passion a secret. When his childhood friend Hiura lets him practice applying makeup, the makeover kicks off a fun journey for both of them.

The series has become a fan favorite, earning top rankings in the WEB Manga General Election 10th Anniversary Special Edition and AnimeJapan's Manga We Want to See Animated Ranking 2024. More information about the anime adaptation will be announced at a later date.

Message from Original Creator Azusa Banjo

"I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl is finally getting an anime!

This wouldn't have been possible without everyone who has supported the series over the years. Thank you so much!

I've always wanted to tell a story like this, so seeing it become an anime means more to me than I can say.

I can't wait to see these characters brought to life, and I know they'll be even more lovable on screen.

I hope the anime helps even more people discover and fall in love with the series"

Official X Account Launches to Celebrate the Anime Announcement

To celebrate the TV anime adaptation, the series has launched an official X account. Fans can follow the account for the latest news on the manga, production updates, and future announcements leading up to the anime's premiere.

https://x.com/ototsuku_info

Original Manga Information

Title: I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl

Publisher: Seven Seas Entertainment

Volumes Available: Volumes 1–10

Volume 11 Release Date: November 17, 2026

ⒸAzusa Banjo, ICHIJINSHA/"OTOTSUKU" Production Committee.

ⒸB, I/OP

Media Inquiries

YTE Ltd.

Shaoling ZHANG

[email protected]

https://www.ytvcontents.com/anime/

+81 8077275109

SOURCE YTE Ltd.