TV Anime Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things Set to Premiere This October - First Trailer, Cast, and New Music Announced

TOKYO, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YTE Ltd. announces the highly anticipated TV anime Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things is set to premiere in October 2026. Focusing on Mitsutaka Oji, a cool and capable middle-aged man hiding his adorable secret, the heartwarming comedy celebrates adults who embrace their love for cute things.

The newly released first trailer offers fans a glimpse into Mitsutaka Oji's double life as he struggles to keep his passion hidden, while showcasing the anime's colorful cast in motion for the very first time.

Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things PAGUTTO-ICCHATTE

Watch the First Official Trailer

The first official trailer for Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things is now available.

The trailer introduces Mitsutaka Oji, whose polished and dependable exterior hides an irresistible love of all things cute. It also features an original animated short, Pagtaro & Friends, starring Pagtaro—Mitsutaka Oji's beloved mascot character—as he embarks on a whimsical adventure alongside Boskichi, Anne, Carry, and Gurepi.

Blending humor, warmth, and plenty of charm, the trailer also offers fans a first listen to the anime's insert song, "PAGUTTO-ICCHATTE."

First PV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKgjylmYeoA

Main Cast Announced

The voice cast has also been revealed. Kazuyuki Okitsu has been cast as the lead character, Mitsutaka Oji. Joining him is Miyu Tomita as Pagtaro, along with a talented ensemble cast voicing Pagtaro's close friends.

Cast:

Mitsutaka Oji — Kazuyuki Okitsu

Pagtaro — Miyu Tomita

Boskichi — Fuka Izumi

Anne — Yurie Funato

Carry — Asami Tano

Gurepi — Hinata Sato

Insert Song: "PAGUTTO-ICCHATTE"

A special song performed by PAGTARO＆Friends has been announced as an insert song for the series. Bright, catchy, and irresistibly charming, the upbeat track perfectly captures the playful spirit of the series and brings even more fun and energy to the world of Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things.

Artist: PAGTARO＆Friends

Lyrics / Music / Arrangement: YUPPA

https://lnk.to/PAGUtto_itchattePR

Packed with the irresistible charm of Pagtaro and friends, the playful pop track is sure to have listeners singing along. Released on June 18, it is now available on all major streaming platforms.

About the Original Manga

Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things is based on the manga of the same name, published by Flex Comix under the Polaris COMICS label. Volumes 1–11 are currently available in Japan.

Media Contact

YTE Ltd.

Shaoling ZHANG

[email protected]

https://www.yte.co.jp/

+81 8077275109

SOURCE YTE Ltd.