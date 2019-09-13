AZZ Inc. Announces 100-Year Lifespan of Galvabar - Highlighted by Texas A&M University Engineering Study

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, announced today that its Galvabar™ continuous galvanized rebar ("CGR") product was found to provide reliable long-term reinforcement with a potential lifespan of more than 100 years, according to a research team at the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University. The University presented early findings from the ongoing study examining cost-effectiveness and longevity of different concrete reinforcement solutions during the Tran-SET informational seminar at the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station ("TEES") Center for Infrastructure Renewal in Bryan, Texas.

A downloadable copy of the presentation containing the University's findings can be found at https://www.azz.com/galvanizing/galvabar#

Dr. Homero Castaneda-Lopez, director of the TEES National Corrosion and Materials Reliability Lab and an associate professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Texas A&M led the research study and, in collaboration with TEES EDGE professional and continuing education, developed the seminar. "CGR will continue to be tested for even greater longevity, by combining it with epoxy coatings and low carbon corrosion resistant chromium alloy steels," said Dr. Castaneda-Lopez.

"The initial findings from the research are extremely encouraging and support the value proposition that our innovative Galvabar™, a continuous galvanized rebar product, provides our customers the potential for corrosion protection of 100 years," said Michael Doucet, Senior Vice President of AZZ Surface Technologies. "Given the extreme need to upgrade major infrastructure throughout the United States, these findings confirm our expectations that Galvabar™ can be highly effective from an engineering perspective and delivers significant cost-efficiencies in the upcoming infrastructure replacement cycle. AZZ's partnership with the University's research team, which uses pioneering research at their corrosion lab, allows us to quantify the value of Galvabar™, which will be used to protect our nation's highways and bridges well into the next century."

About the Texas A&M University College of Engineering

With more than 600 tenured/tenure-track faculty members and more than 19,000 students, the Texas A&M University College of Engineering is the second-largest engineering school in the country. The college is ranked seventh in both graduate studies and undergraduate programs, and second in research expenditures among public institutions by U.S. News & World Report, with seven of the college's 14 departments ranked in the Top 10.

About the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES)

As an engineering research agency of Texas, TEES performs quality research driven by world problems; strengthens and expands the state's workforce through educational partnerships and training; and develops and transfers technology to industry. TEES partners with academic institutions, governmental agencies, industries, and communities to solve problems to help improve the quality of life, promote economic development and enhance educational systems.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial markets. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide.

