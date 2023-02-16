AZZ Inc. Issues Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance

Reiterates Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance; Provides Comparative Fiscal Year 2023 Financials Aligned to Continuing Operations

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced financial guidance for fiscal year 2024. Fiscal year 2024 refers to the 12-month period beginning March 1, 2023 and ending on February 29, 2024. The Company also provides fiscal year 2023 quarterly comparative financials from continuing operations. The quarterly comparative financials reclassify the operations of the AZZ Infrastructure Solutions ("AIS") to discontinued operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023. Note that on September 30, 2022, AZZ and Fernweh Group LLC ("Fernweh") closed on the transaction whereby AZZ contributed its AIS segment to AIS Investment Holdings LLC and sold a controlling interest in AIS to Fernweh ("AIS JV").

Financial Outlook

AZZ reiterates fiscal year 2023 guidance issued on January 9, 2023. In addition, the Company has recast financial information and fiscal year 2023 guidance on a continuing operations basis consistent with the Company's fiscal year 2024 guidance issued herein, in order to provide comparable current year guidance with expected future operations.





Reiterates Previously Issued FY2023 Guidance

Comparative FY2023 Guidance (Continuing Operations)

FY2024 Guidance

(Continuing

Operations)(1) Sales(2)

$1.27—$1.35 billion

$1.27—$1.35 billion

$1.40—$1.55 billion Adjusted EBITDA(3)

$285—$305 million

$245—$275 million

$300—$325 million Adjusted Diluted EPS(3)(4)

$4.05—$4.25

$3.20—$3.60

$3.85—$4.35 (1) FY2024 guidance excludes equity income from AZZ's minority interest in the AIS JV, as the business transitions from a public company to a private company. The AIS JV comprises the Company's Infrastructure Solutions segment. FY2024 guidance does not include the impact of any potential future acquisitions. (2) Sales for all guidance presented includes continuing operations only. (3) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS for previously issued FY2023 guidance includes both continuing operations and discontinued operations. (4) Adjusted Diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA for previously issued FY2023 guidance has been adjusted to add back depreciation and amortization related to the Precoat acquisition, as well as acquisition and transaction related expenditures. Comparative FY2023 guidance has been adjusted to add back acquisition and transaction related expenditures. Comparative FY2023 and FY2024 guidance has been adjusted to add back amortization associated with the Company's intangible assets stemming from previous acquisitions.

Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, said, "We are optimistic about our business prospects as we conclude fiscal year 2023 and enter fiscal 2024. Our focus in the year ahead will be to drive organic growth and margin enhancements in our Metal Coatings and Precoat Metals segments, with continued focus on market penetration, customer service, quality, and operational excellence. Also, as contemplated in our strategic rationale for the Precoat acquisition, we are eager to increase capacity to meet specific customer demand with the previously announced new coil coating plant near St. Louis, Missouri. We expect capital expenditures for fiscal year 2024 to be in the $80 million range, 30-40% projected for the greenfield plant construction (completion expected in FY25), and the balance allocated to maintenance, productivity, and environmental health & safety. We anticipate strong cash flow generation from earnings to support deleveraging efforts, with a debt reduction target of approximately $100 million resulting in net leverage on trailing adjusted EBITDA of approximately 3.0x by end of fiscal year 2024. Finally, with our strategically aligned metal coatings business at scale, we expect to drive incremental operational productivity and efficiency improvements, while further optimizing our corporate structure. AZZ is the leading pure play hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating company with irreplaceable footprints in our served markets. We generate industry-leading margins, returns and free cash flow. We have access to the capital necessary to sustain our operations, while actively pursuing initiatives to drive future growth and enhance shareholder value. We are excited about the opportunities ahead."

AZZ INC.

ADJUSTED COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEETS(1)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

February 28,

May 31,

August 31,

November 30,

2022

2022

2022

2022 Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,082

$ 97,998

$ 11,340

$ 3,290 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $4,716, $4,886, $5,801 and $5,763 as of February 28, 2022, May 31, 2022, August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively) 85,106

183,969

193,647

173,341 Inventories:













Raw material 81,022

133,113

137,841

137,100 Work-in-process 840

1,103

1,716

1,763 Finished goods 1,135

3,649

2,887

2,583 Contract assets 2,866

79,484

82,897

78,560 Prepaid expenses and other 1,583

12,205

13,044

9,997 Assets held for sale 235

235

—

— Current assets of discontinued operations 201,664

208,641

215,068

— Total current assets 386,533

720,397

658,440

406,634 Property, plant and equipment, net 193,358

454,873

496,125

491,367 Right-of-use assets 13,954

23,937

25,550

24,248 Goodwill 190,391

723,655

736,218

710,246 Intangibles and other assets, net 39,115

553,407

478,284

481,121 Deferred tax assets 3,464

3,144

3,622

3,438 Investment in joint venture —

—

—

82,420 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 306,212

302,880

186,508

— Total assets $ 1,133,027

$ 2,782,293

$ 2,584,747

$ 2,199,474 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 24,840

$ 163,143

$ 158,085

$ 108,935 Income tax payable 3,828

2,008

11,135

— Accrued salaries and wages 17,123

19,725

27,294

35,821 Accrued dividends on Series A Preferred Stock —

—

1,040

4,640 Other accrued liabilities 12,873

46,538

52,512

51,402 Customer deposits 294

393

323

536 Contract liabilities —

—

1,553

1,022 Lease liability, short-term 3,289

4,972

5,386

5,399 Debt due within one year —

13,000

13,000

13,000 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 88,283

84,635

79,932

— Total current liabilities 150,530

334,414

350,260

220,755 Debt due after one year, net 226,484

1,594,777

1,238,170

1,010,648 Lease liability, long-term 11,403

19,626

20,941

19,673 Deferred income taxes 47,672

48,137

29,044

31,879 Other long-term liabilities 5,366

74,803

65,090

64,006 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 24,207

22,977

21,621

— Total liabilities 465,662

2,094,734

1,725,126

1,346,961 Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:













Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $1 par, shares authorized 240; 0 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2022, 240 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022 —

—

240

240 Common stock, $1 par, shares authorized 100,000; 24,688, 24,788, 24,862 and 24,876 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2022, May 31, 2022, August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively 24,688

24,788

24,862

24,876 Capital in excess of par value 85,847

85,432

323,386

325,433 Retained earnings 584,154

604,039

541,203

512,815 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,324)

(26,700)

(30,070)

(10,851) Total shareholders' equity 667,365

687,559

859,621

852,513 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,133,027

$ 2,782,293

$ 2,584,747

$ 2,199,474 (1) The assets and liabilities of AIS have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results.

AZZ INC.

ADJUSTED COMPARATIVE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS(1)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

May 31,

August 31,

November 30,

November 30,

2022(2)

2022

2022

2022 Sales $ 207,134

$ 406,710

$ 373,301

$ 987,145 Cost of sales 147,081

305,155

300,219

752,455 Gross margin 60,053

101,555

73,082

234,690















Selling, general and administrative 32,144

37,414

27,689

97,247 Operating income from continuing operations 27,909

64,141

45,393

137,443















Interest expense 7,472

28,144

26,123

61,739 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries —

—

(1,006)

(1,006) Other (income) expense, net (27)

55

(610)

(582) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 20,464

35,942

20,886

77,292 Income tax expense 5,111

10,822

2,447

18,380 Net income from continuing operations 15,353

25,120

18,439

58,912 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax(3) 8,724

6,737

1,665

17,126 Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax(3) —

(89,427)

(40,646)

(130,073) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 8,724

(82,690)

(38,981)

(112,947) Net income (loss) 24,077

(57,570)

(20,542)

(54,035) Dividends on Series A Preferred Stock —

(1,040)

(3,600)

(4,640) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 24,077

$ (58,610)

$ (24,142)

$ (58,675) Earnings per share:













Basic earnings (loss) per share













Earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 0.62

$ 0.97

$ 0.60

$ 2.19 Earnings per common share from discontinued operations $ 0.35

$ (3.33)

$ (1.57)

$ (4.55) Earnings per common share $ 0.97

$ (2.36)

$ (0.97)

$ (2.37) Diluted earnings (loss) per share













Earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 0.62

$ 0.93

$ 0.59

$ 2.17 Earnings per common share from discontinued operations $ 0.34

$ (2.85)

$ (1.56)

$ (4.52) Earnings per common share $ 0.96

$ (1.91)

$ (0.97)

$ (2.35) Weighted average common shares outstanding













Basic 24,709

24,836

24,867

24,804 Diluted 25,675

29,059

24,995

24,984















(1) The results of operations of AIS have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results. (2) Precoat Metals was acquired on May 13, 2022 and includes results of operations as of and for the period from May 13, 2022 through May 31, 2022 and for all subsequent periods in the table above. (3) For the three months ended November 30, 2022, a tax reclass of $596 was subsequently made between "Income from discontinued operations, net of tax" and "Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax," that is reflected prospectively in the statements of operations.

AZZ INC.

ADJUSTED SEGMENT REPORTING(1)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

May 31,

August 31,

November 30,

November 30,

2022

2022

2022

2022 Sales:













Metal Coatings $ 163,443

$ 165,850

$ 158,274

$ 487,567 Precoat Metals 43,691

240,860

215,027

499,578 Total sales $ 207,134

$ 406,710

$ 373,301

$ 987,145















Adjusted EBITDA(2):













Metal Coatings 53,668

53,028

41,895

148,591 Precoat Metals 9,829

49,583

34,434

93,846 Total segment adjusted EBITDA $ 63,497

$ 102,611

$ 76,329

$ 242,437















(1) The sales and adjusted EBITDA related to the AIS segment have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results, and therefore, are excluded from the table above. (2) See the Non-GAAP disclosure section below for a reconciliation between income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted EBITDA.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, (collectively, the "Adjusted Earnings Measures"), which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency when comparing operating results across a broad spectrum of companies, which provides a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position and prospects for future capital investment and debt reduction. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management also provides Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, provision for income taxes and acquisition and transaction related expenses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate the Company's ability to incur and service debt and its capacity for making capital expenditures in the future. Adjusted EBITDA is also useful to investors to help assess the Company's estimated enterprise value. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare the Company's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these adjustments.

Management provides non-GAAP financial measures for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of the Company's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider these measures in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

The following tables provide a reconciliation for the three months ended May 31, 2022, August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022 and for the nine months ended November 30, 2022 between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the Adjusted Earnings Measures (in thousands, except per share data):

AZZ INC.

RECAST RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES(1)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



May 31, 2022

August 31, 2022

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022



Amount

Per

Diluted Share(2)

Amount

Per

Diluted Share(2)

Amount

Per

Diluted Share(2)

Amount

Per

Diluted Share(2) Net income from continuing operations

$ 15,353





$ 25,120





$ 18,439





$ 58,912



Less: Series A Preferred Stock dividends

—





(1,040)





(3,600)





(4,640)



Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to common shareholders

15,353





24,080





14,839





54,272



Impact of after-tax interest expense for Convertible Notes

547





2,006





—





—



Impact of Series A Preferred Stock dividends

—





1,040





—





—



Net income available to common shareholders and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 15,900

$ 0.62

$ 27,126

$ 0.93

$ 14,839

$ 0.59

$ 54,272

$ 2.17 Adjustments:































Acquisition and transaction related expenditures(3)

12,614

0.49

2,706

0.09

—

—

15,320

0.61 Amortization of intangible assets

3,541

0.14

7,941

0.27

6,133

0.25

17,615

0.70 Subtotal

16,155

0.63

10,647

0.37

6,133

0.25

32,935

1.32 Tax impact(4)

(3,877)

(0.15)

(2,555)

(0.09)

(1,472)

(0.06)

(7,904)

(0.32) Total adjustments

12,278

0.48

8,092

0.28

4,661

0.19

25,031

1.00 Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 28,178

$ 1.10

$ 35,218

$ 1.21

$ 19,500

$ 0.78

$ 79,303

$ 3.17

































(1) The table above presents adjusted earnings and earnings per share for continuing operations; the operations of AIS have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results, and therefore, are excluded from the table above. (2) Earnings per share amounts included in the table above may not sum due to rounding differences. Earnings per share for each quarter do not sum to the year-to-date earnings per share amounts due to the impact of the Convertible Notes and the Series A Preferred Stock, which were dilutive for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2022, but were anti-dilutive for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2022. (3) Includes Corporate expenses related to the Precoat Metals acquisition, as well as the divestiture of the AZZ Infrastructure Solutions business into the AIS JV. (4) Tax expense consists of: 21% federal statutory rate and 3% blended state tax rate for all adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables provide a reconciliation for the three months ended May 31, 2022, August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022 and for the nine months ended November 30, 2022 between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

AZZ INC.

RECAST RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES(1)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

May 31,

August 31,

November 30,

November 30,

2022

2022

2022

2022 Net income from continuing operations $ 15,353

$ 25,120

$ 18,439

$ 58,912 Interest expense 7,472

28,144

26,123

61,739 Income tax (benefit) expense 5,111

10,822

2,447

18,380 Depreciation and amortization 11,973

21,902

21,938

55,813 Acquisition and transaction-related expenditures 12,614

2,706

—

15,320 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 52,523

$ 88,694

$ 68,947

$ 210,164















(1) The table above presents Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations; the operations of AIS have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results, and therefore, are excluded from the table above.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



May 31,

August 31,

November 30,

November 30,



2022

2022

2022

2022 Metal Coatings















Net income (loss)

$ 45,274

$ 43,586

$ 32,972

$ 121,832 Interest Expense

5

7

9

21 Income Tax Expense

—

1,264

689

1,953 Depreciation and Amortization Expense

8,389

8,171

8,225

24,785 Adjusted EBITDA

53,668

53,028

41,895

148,591

















Precoat Metals















Net income (loss)

$ 6,662

$ 36,324

$ 21,235

$ 64,221 Interest Expense

(14)

(70)

(182)

(266) Income Tax Expense

—

—

—

— Depreciation and Amortization Expense

3,181

13,329

13,381

29,891 Adjusted EBITDA

9,829

49,583

34,434

93,846

















Corporate















Net income (loss)

$ (36,583)

$ (54,790)

$ (35,768)

$ (127,141)

















Net income from continuing operations

$ 15,353

$ 25,120

$ 18,439

$ 58,912

SOURCE AZZ Inc.